A Tallapoosa County jury found Vasco Orlando Woods Jr. guilty this week of attempted murder — nearly five year after the incident.
Woods, 28, was suspected of cutting a woman’s throat and taking their child during a December 2016 domestic incident in Alexander City.
Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood provided details of the incident following Woods arrest in 2016. Easterwood said Woods became violent during an altercation with a woman and used a knife to injure her, take cash, the victim’s car and leave the home with their child.
“It was a domestic altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend,” Easterwood said at the time of Woods’ initial arrest. “The argument became physical and the information we have is that the woman was cut on the neck after the suspect produced a knife and used it on her.”
According to Easterwood, Woods then allegedly took the victim’s Honda Accord and a minor child that was in the home and fled before police arrived at the scene.
An all-points bulletin was issued with a description of Woods, the child and the vehicle that he was believed to be driving.
According to court records, the permanent address listed for Woods is in Camden, which is in Wilcox County, where he was picked up by authorities.
The child was found with Woods’ relatives unharmed. The victim has recovered physically from her injuries.
Woods is no stranger to law enforcement. A search of Alabama Court records shows more than 20 arrests for crimes including theft, domestic violence, escape and reckless endangerment.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony and carries a prison sentence between 10 and 99 years.
Woods will appear before Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Isaac Wharton later this month for sentencing.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.