Dr. Alex Minter thought he wanted to practice another form medicine besides oncology until he faced a battle with breast cancer that hit close to home while attending medical school at UAB.
“It’s not a job for me; it’s a passion,” Minter said. “It’s kind of like a preacher being called to the pulpit; I felt called to oncology.”
Minter and his wife Jennifer had known each other since grade school in Lanett. The couple was in Birmingham.
“I went to med school thinking I was going to be a pediatrician,” Minter said. “I was in my second year of med school. My wife was 24 at the time and found a lump in her breast. She demanded it to be removed and they found it to be cancer.”
Minter said his wife’s diagnosis changed his medical calling. He said his and his wife’s story has served to help his patients.
“At the time it was a dark day, but there is life after breast cancer,” Minter said. “It gives me a level of empathy I wouldn’t have otherwise. In patients that I see struggling, I share my wife’s story. I haven’t been there first-person, but I have been there second-person so I can help families with the cancer journey.”
Minter said his wife had surgery, chemotherapy and radiation and assures others there is still a lot to look forward to in life after cancer.
“You think after being treated for breast cancer at that age you can’t get pregnant,” Minter said. “We thought about adoption but we had two girls who are now 15 and 11. It makes you appreciate things.”
The Minters’ struggle with breast cancer even inspired Minter’s sister into oncology. Dr. Mary Emily Sheffield with Minter as a sibling duo practice together at UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center.
“She bought my house in Birmingham after I finished med school,” Minter said. “I went on to do the Navy thing and she did the private practice thing. I always knew when I left the Navy I would come work with her. It has been four years now.”
Minter said the personal connection to cancer is common among oncologists.
“A good majority choose oncology because they have a personal connection,” Minter said. “They will have a dad, a mom or cousin that has battled cancer. It’s the personal connection that attracts them.”
Minter said treatment has changed in the 20 years since he was sitting in classrooms as a student.
“I remember sitting in a lecture in the second year of med school,” Minter said. “They were talking about how we haven’t really made a change in the mortality rate of breast cancer.”
Minter said things are looking better for those diagnosed with cancer especially when caught early.
“Treatment was a lot different 20 years ago,” Minter said. “The treatments have changed; the medicines have changed. We even have immunotherapy. The key to normal life after cancer is to catch it early. With breast cancer it’s through self-exams, physician exams and mammograms. With other cancers such as colon cancer it is important to get screenings at the appropriate time and your general practitioner can help you with that.”