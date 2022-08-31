Dadeville’s own Wickles Pickles is making a splash in the burger scene. Jack’s and Wickles Pickles have partnered together to bring a limited time menu item named “Jack’s Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger.”
The limited-time burger is available now until Tuesday, Oct. 4 at every Jack’s location in the Southeast.
The new Jack’s Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger features beef burger topped with bacon, french fried onions and Wickles Pickles.
“Nothing says ‘All About the South’ quite like two local companies coming together to bring some of the best in Southern taste to our fans,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We are thrilled to share Wickles Pickles with our guests across all the communities we serve.”
According to a press release on the burger, the partnership started with a chance introduction of company representatives at a high school athletic event and evolved through a shared love of great Southern food, a commitment to high-quality, handmade ingredients and a sincere care for doing things the right way for brand fans and consumers alike.
“As Jack’s fans ourselves, we are excited to partner with another Alabama original and bring our flavors to life together through this new menu item,” said Trey Sims, who since 1998 has helmed Wickles Pickles alongside his brother, Will, and Andy Anderson.
“Having two community-loved brands of this Southern caliber together on a menu is truly unique and exciting, and we look forward to the positive feedback we are confident we will receive,” added Will Sims.
In honor of this limited-time menu offer, Jack’s will launch a special run t-shirt design, provide online giveaways and align with well-known Southern influencers for campaign collaborations.
The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger is available to order in-store or for pick up at eatatjacks.com or on the app.
