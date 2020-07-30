Today, Wickles Pickles, headquartered in Dadeville, in collaboration with United Public Affairs launched the Stack Against Hunger challenge, a fundraising campaign to support No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end childhood hunger in the United States.
To participate in the #StackAgainstHunger challenge, participants must create a 10-second video of themselves making a sandwich and share their video on their social media platform of choice. For every video posted, Wickles will donate $10 to No Kid Hungry.
The company has committed to donating at least $25,000 to No Kid Hungry and will donate up to $50,000.
To complete the challenge, participants should follow the steps below:
Gather sandwich ingredients
Start a 10-second timer
Start stacking
Share your video on social media, tag @wicklespickles and #stackagainsthunger
Tag three friends to challenge them to the stacking
Wickles is the home to the South’s best pickles, with a pickle recipe that was kept a secret in the family for 90 years until 1998. With a custom blend of spices and fresh ingredients, Wickles Pickles sells pickles, relishes, spreads, and apparel. They also offer hundreds of recipes on their website that incorporate their unique pickles. Wickles Pickles provides a unique pickle experience that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy.
To learn more about the #StackAgainstHunger challenge and how one can participate, visit stackagainsthunger.com.
For questions or press inquiries, please contact hilary@unitedpublicaffairs.com.
United Public Affairs is a strategic communications and digital firm that crafts stories and movements for today’s most innovative organizations and campaigns.