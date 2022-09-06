Pickles and beer, an unusual yet oddly beloved pair, unite in a collaboration between two acclaimed innovators within each field – Dadeville-based Wickles Pickles and Asheville, North Carolina’s Hi-Wire Brewing.
“Here in the South, we love our pickles and a nice, cold craft beer, and now we love Hi-Wire Brewing’s Wickles Pickles Beer,” said Will Sims, co-founder of Wickles Pickles alongside his brother, Trey, and their friend Andy Anderson. “We can’t think of a better combination than our 90-year-old custom blend of spices at work with an award-winning brewery known for fun and approachability.”
According to a press release, Hi-Wire Brewing’s Wickles Pickle Beer is “an easy-drinking sour ale brewed with all the pickle-making ingredients you would expect including cucumbers, dill, coriander, Himalayan salt and black pepper.”
The release also states that cracking open a can “conjures the same tangy aromas that come with twisting the lid off of a pickle jar, while the beer is refreshingly tart with notes of fresh dill and subtle spice reminiscent of Wickles Pickles’ famously sweet, sour, and spicy brine.”
“It was a fun challenge bringing Wickles’ unique flavors into a beer,” said Hi-Wire head brewer, Luke Holgate. “While many flavors in pickles clash with beer, we were able to take advantage of Wickles’ bright dill flavor and peppercorn spice to build on a tart ale that's refreshing and crushable.”
This limited release is rolling out now in four-packs of 16-ounce cans across Hi-Wire’s nine state distribution footprint as well as the brewery’s eight taproom locations. A limited number of cases were also available for shipping directly to consumers in 34 states but sold out the day of their release.
“We’re truly excited (and thirsty) for this partnership and particularly happy that this ‘Wickedly Delicious’ brew is going to be available just in time for SEC football,” said Sims.
Hi-Wire Brewing is known for, most notably, Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA and Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale. It boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Biltmore Village Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space, the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located downtown, and the RAD Beer Garden & Distribution Center in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Wilmington, N.C., Louisville, Ky., and Charlotte, N.C. Additional locations in Birmingham, Ala., and Cincinnati are set to open in the next 12 months. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia and Indiana.
