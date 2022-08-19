Wicker Point
Wicker Point is pictured from the air. Russell Lands is developing the property into its newest neighborhood 'The Heritage.' A golf course is under construction in the 1,500 development within the city limits of Alexander City.

Development at The Heritage, Russell Lands’ newest Wicker Point project, is moving faster than projected.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

