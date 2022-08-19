Development at The Heritage, Russell Lands’ newest Wicker Point project, is moving faster than projected.
Sales last month of 51 newly released waterfront lots at Wicker Point were fast.
“To date we have sold 46 of those — we have five lots left,” Russell Lands’ Steve Forehand said. “That pretty much was almost two and half times our projection.”
The first phase had 53 lots averaging about one acre and 250 feet of waterfront but Forehand said two property buyers purchased two lots and combined them into larger lots.
The entire development will include more than 1,200 acres, 12.5 miles of shoreline on Lake Martin, about 450 lots and a new golf course.
Forehand said fast paced sales were not the only good news coming in the first days of sales of the lots.
“Sales so far are averaging 104 percent of list price,” Forehand said. “We have people paying premiums to make sure they got the lots they wanted.”
That was opening day and 18 prospective purchasers didn’t get the lot they were seeking. Since more lots have sold, Forehand said Russell Lands is rolling into the second and third phase faster than anticipated. He said work should soon begin on the infrastructure, mainly roads leading further out Wicker Point. Phase four near the new golf course would be next.
“Things are moving faster than we had thought,” Forehand said.
Sales have totaled nearly $42 million so far and given the pace, construction of new homes should begin soon.
The quick pace means a cap on tax abatements agreed to by the Alexander City City Council will be reached faster.
“With this sales volume and the sales prices, we think the cap on that development agreement will be reached much sooner than we originally projected,” Forehand said. “With 46 lots sold now, the construction is going to happen much quicker. The sales tax sharing probably will start within the next four to five months when some of these houses get started. We originally projected 15 lots, with 46 sold, that sales tax should start coming in pretty rapidly.”
Alexander City revenue manager Scotty Price said the first of the refunds agreed to by the city and Russell Lands in the development agreement for tax abatements has started.
“We have issued the first check on the abatement agreement with Russell Lands,” Price said. “They sent in a request for a little over $63,000. [We] went through all the invoices and records and we came up with a little over $57,000 that we could confirm. We issued a check and requested invoices for the rest.”