State legislators have come together this week to fulfill their constitutional requirements — pass state budgets.
With a May 18 deadline to complete this session, discussions during the six-week pause in this year’s legislative session due to the coronavirus brought an agreement from both houses.
“Leadership in both houses worked at a deal to only handle budgets and local legislation,” Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said.
Some may think it’s premature of the Alabama legislature to pass budgets with so much unknown about the economic fallout surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but lawmakers are required to do so by the Alabama Constitution.
“We are bound to pass the budgets in a regular session,” Oliver said. “The budgets can be passed in a special session but only the governor can call a special session.”
Before the pandemic, the budget included pay raises for state employees and teachers. Now future revenues are unknown and Oliver said the budget on the table is cautious.
“We are in uncharted territory right now,” Oliver said. “There won’t be any raises and it will be level funding for most things.”
Oliver said House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) will ask Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session for late summer when the economic ramifications from the pandemic are better known.
“We can alter the budget then,” Oliver said.
The biggest local bill in Montgomery for Tallapoosa County is the island annexation of Wicker Point by Alexander City. It had it third reading in the state Senate on Tuesday.
“It should pass the next week or so barring some unforeseen event,” Oliver said.
The circumstances of the legislature convening this week have brought on discourse between the House and Senate.
“The Senate has decided it would do its own thing,” Oliver said. “In a rare move, (McCutcheon) came down to the podium to speak. He said the Senate has brought up things the leadership of the house and senate didn’t agree to.”
The Alabama Senate has introduced bills limiting the power of the governor and state health officer’s abilities in states of emergency. Currently the governor and health officer can order states of emergency for 60 days. The Senate has introduced a bill to limit the authority of the offices to declaring states of emergency to 14 days with more time added if approved by the legislature.
Oliver said he is not against oversight of states of emergency but thinks it’s early to be taking corrective action on the process at the moment.
“We are still in the heat of things,” Oliver said. “I think there should be some approval by the legislature, but we haven’t had time to study all the facts and what’s in the bill. I think it’s premature to be making changes.”