Who should get the job? Q&A allows voters to compare Alex City mayoral candidates

Alexander City voters are facing a paramount decision.
In the Oct. 6 runoff election, voters will cast a vote for mayoral candidate Woody Baird or incumbent Tommy Spraggins. The city is a $55 million business with more than 300 employees, and the mayor is tasked with managing it all effectively and efficiently as chief executive officer. Because of that, voters are quite literally trying to determine the best candidate to hire.
The Outlook believes residents should know everything they possibly can about each candidate and this Q&A below is designed to do just that. These questions were derived from what an employer would ask anyone applying for a position at their company. The questionnaire was sent to each candidate ahead of time and all their answers are published below, written as is, unedited and in their own words.
Who should get the job? That’s for you to decide.
The following is a questionnaire for each candidate, with Baird's answers first then Spraggins' as they are sorted in alphabetical order. Each candidate's answers are unedited and written in their own words. Each candidate was asked exactly the same questions.
CURTIS 'WOODY' BAIRD
Name: Curtis “Woody” Baird
Age: 62
Place of birth: Alexander City, AL
Public contact information — how you would like people to reach you, including websites, phone, email, etc.
Website: www:woodybairdformayor.com
Facebook: Woody Baird for Mayor
Email: woodybairdformayor@gmail.com
Time resided in Alexander City: 33 years
Employment history
• At the age of eight, I was helping my parents run the roller skating rink here in Alexander City. My duties were to clean up each night, including the bathrooms and making sure all the skates matched and were put in the right size slot.
• I worked a multiple of odd jobs with my father from the time I was 10 years old until I got my first formal job was as a stock clerk for the A&P grocery store at the age of 16.
• The summer before my senior year in high school, I worked for the City of Alex City in the sewage department shoveling human waste.
• After graduation, I worked for Williams Mechanical as a sheet-metal worker, pipe fitter and welder.
• In 1982, I worked on a pipe lay barge in the Gulf of Mexico as a welder’s helper for Brown & Root Construction Company.
• After returning from the gulf in 1983, I worked for Bill’s Electric as a residential/commercial electrician.
• I went to work for Russell Corporation at No. 7 as a pipefitter/welder in 1984.
• In 1985, I joined the Alabama Army National Guard and spent the 18 months on active duty in the Special Forces Qualification course.
• In January 1987, I returned to my job at Russell Corporation No. 7 but transferred to Spinning Maintenance later that year so that I could pursue my degree in nursing.
• After obtaining my license as a Registered Nurse in 1994, I went to work for Russell Medical Center as a surgical nurse.
• In 1996, I returned to Russell Corporation as an Occupational Health & Safety nurse at the Sylacauga sewing plant.
• In September 1998, I opened The Sure Shot. For the past 21 years, my business has grown despite challenging economic conditions and the loss of Russell Corporation as our chief employer.
Political experience:
• Assisting local government officials in several foreign countries to rebuild the administrative structure and infrastructure by establishing relationships and gaining trust.
• Active member of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party
Current member of the Executive Committee
Member of the Candidate Selection Committee for the past two elections
Planned and executed a highly successful fundraiser featuring Colonel Oliver North as the keynote speaker.
Education (High School & Higher Education, please include any honors or special achievements in each):
• Graduate of Benjamin Russell High School, Class of 1976
• Associate of Nursing Degree from Troy University, 1994
Other Education:
• Fully qualified as an 18-Delta in the US Army (working equivalent of a Physician’s Assistant)
Military Service:
• Recruited off the street into the US Army Special Forces (Green Beret)
• Trained in Italy, Spain, Central America and South America
• Activated in 1991 for Desert Storm for six months
• Activated in 1995 for Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti for six months
• Activated in January 2002 for Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo for six months
• Activated in July 2002 for Operation Enduring Freedom for seven and a half months. Worked with General Abdul Rashid Dostum who was the leader of the Northern Alliance and is currently the Vice President of Afghanistan.
• Retired in 2006 as an E-7 with 20 years’ service.
Awards & Commendations
Master Parachutist Badge
Military Freefall HALO badge
Combat Medic badge
Three Army Achievement Medals
Three Army Commendation Medals
A Bronze Star
Italian, Spanish and Canadian jump wings
Expert firearms qualification – handgun and rifle
Church Affiliation:
Active member of the First United Methodist Church, supporting the Backpack and Feast of Sharing programs
Civic Clubs
• Hunter Safety Instructor, 30 years
• President of the Alexander City Shooting Club for 25 of the 35 years the club has existed
Volunteer activities, including any positions of authority
• Assistant scout master to Troop 169 as an instructor
• Provided Range Safety Officer services for the Kiwanis Skeet Shoot for more than five years
Please list immediate family names & relationship, noting each who lives nearby
• Older brother, Buddy Baird, Alex City resident
• Younger sister, Shirley Chewning
• Kim, wife of 29 years
• Son, Jeb, has a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management and is a Warrant Officer 1 flying UH-60 Blackhawks for the Alabama National Guard
• Daughter, Brooke, has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing and is currently employed as a registered nurse at East Alabama Medical Center. She is recently engaged to a senior firefighter in Auburn.
Why you think you are best suited to be mayor of Alexander City?
A history of leadership positions gives me the confidence that I can bring the citizens of Alexander City together and lead them into a positive future.
What is your biggest strength and how can that help you if elected as mayor?
My greatest asset is my diverse experience. It enables me to bring a different approach that will lead to new avenues for improvement and growth. When you are making changes, it is important to keep everyone informed so they can be part of the success.
What do you consider Alexander City’s three greatest strengths?
- In a small town like ours, it’s the citizens and our city employees that are the backbone of our community.
- Our geographical location, for example Highway 280 and the lake
- Our educational system
What do you consider Alexander City’s three greatest opportunities for improvement?
- Economic growth
- Reestablish the morale and trust of city employees and community
- Fiscal responsibility, meaning less debt, more accountability and transparency
What do you feel are the three most important focuses Alexander City’s mayor should have in the coming year?
To bring our citizens together so that everyone feels they have equal representation.
Work to establish a city supervisor to take care of the day-to-day operations of the city, eliminating political bias
Establish an Emergency Action Plan so we do not repeat the mistakes of the April 19, 2020 windstorm
What would you do in the first 90 days if elected?
• Assimilate into the city system to better understand the day-to-day operations of the city
• Create an open-door policy that will establish rapport with the department heads, city workers, business owners and the public
Submit three questions you’d like to ask your opponent:
The goal of my campaign is to make my qualifications for mayor known. I feel it is up to the citizens of Alexander City to ask questions of each of us so they can decide who the best candidate for the job is.
Any remaining information/statement you’d like to include:
I have been totally transparent in my campaign and refuse to go negative on my opponent. I love Alexander City and only want to move us forward. It humbles me to know that two of the people I have disagreed with in past editorials have endorsed me, stating I have what it takes to bring positive change to Alex City. Together, we can reach the potential that our citizens so rightly deserve.
Thank you,
De Oppresso Libre!
TOMMY SPRAGGINS (incumbent)
Name: Tommy Spraggins
Age: 68
Place of birth: Alexander City, AL
Public contact information — how you would like people to reach you, including websites, phone, email, etc.
www. alexandercityal.gov
256-329-6730
Time resided in Alexander City: 64 years (4 years in college)
Employment history
Russell Corporation for 37 years, served as Vice President of Information Services
Russell Medical Center for six years, served as Chief Information Officer
Alexander City City Council, served as President for 2½ years
Mayor of Alexander City, served for 16 months
Political experience
Alexander City City Council, served as President for 2½ years
Mayor of Alexander City, served for 16 months
Education (High School & Higher Education, please include any honors or special achievements in each)
Graduate of Benjamin Russell; president of National Honor Society; GPA 3.5
BS Degree in Business from Auburn University; Major in Economics; GPA 3.0
Masters in Business Administration from Auburn University; GPA 3.6
Other education:
Graduate from Center of Creative Leadership, Greensboro, NC
Keenan-Flagler Executive Education, University of North Carolina
Leadership Training in Diversity
Military Service (Please include highest rank, locations and years of service, any honors or special achievements received)
None
Church affiliation, including any positions of authority
Member of First United Methodist Church for 40 years
Chairman, Administrative Board
Chairman, Staff Parrish Relations
Chairman, Finance for 10 years
Church Treasurer
Chairman, Capital Funds Campaign raising $1.6 million
Leader/Teacher in Sunday School Class
Civic clubs, including any positions of authority
President, Colonial Lions Club
President, Kiwanis Club
Volunteer activities, including any positions of authority
Chairman, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, served on board for 10 years
President of Lake Martin Area United Way (two times), served on board 10 years
President, Alexander City Camp Fire Council
President, Leadership Lake Martin
President, Alexander City Schools Education Foundation (K-12)
President, Gateway to Education Foundation
Junior Achievement Consultant
Coach, Dixie Youth Softball for eight years
Chairman, Dixie Softball World Series
Please list immediate family names & relationship, noting each who lives nearby
Jennifer Spraggins (wife)
Daughters Lauren Jennette (Matt) and Jill Hill (Ryan) live in Homewood, AL and Auburn, AL
Grandchildren are Hudson, Hannah and Hollis Hill and Ellis and Julia Jennette
Sister Nancy Hodges (John) lives in Alexander City
Brothers Chris and Phil Spraggins live in Auburn and Alexander City
Why you think you are best suited to be mayor of Alexander City?
My current role as mayor certainly gives me an advantage over my opponent. I have learned a lot over the past 16 months and now am in position to make significant improvements. My past work experience managing large organizations (up to 180 employees at Russell Corporation) and large budgets (over $20,000,000) is certainly an asset. Managing our city’s 320 employees and $55,000,000 budget is significant responsibility and relates well to my past responsibilities. I have developed strong partnerships with our Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, Main Street Alexander City, Alexander City Board of Education and superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, President of CACC Jeff Lynn and our Tallapoosa County Commissioners T.C. Coley and Steve Robinson. We are currently working together on several exciting opportunities for Alexander City.
What is your biggest strength and how can that help you if elected as mayor?
My biggest strength is my determination and drive to achieve results. This takes leadership, relationship building and teamwork. I have been instrumental in key community initiatives where vision became reality. Examples include: Gateway to Education Funding — instrumental in securing the first $1.2 million for college scholarships to CACC; $500,000 in technology upgrades for our school system through the K-12 Schools Foundation; recruitment of commercial businesses including Ruby Tuesday, Hampton Inn and Zaxby’s as a board officer with the chamber of commerce, to name a few. I am determined to help Alexander City and all the citizens of our great community. The mayor’s job is more than a full-time job and I am committed to whatever it takes to succeed.
What do you consider Alexander City's three greatest strengths?
• Lake Martin is undeniably one of our greatest strengths. The proof is in the numbers (from record-breaking home sales to our state park filled to capacity all summer long, to the vast array of life-style, recreation and marine-based business opportunities, Lake Martin is a huge economic engine). The northern shoreline lies within our city limits and several new neighborhoods are currently under construction.
• We are very fortunate to have our local school system along with our community college. We have a unique public school system in that every child attends every grade from kindergarten through high school with the same student body. Our superintendent, school board and faculty throughout the system are very capable and adaptive to the ever-changing learning environment.
• Another strength is we are fortunate to have a broad-based healthcare system for a city our size. Russell Medical is now part of UAB Health System, providing additional specialty resources and ensuring long-term stability in the ever-changing healthcare environment.
What do you consider Alexander City's three greatest opportunities for improvement?
• We must improve the wages for our citizens by attracting new industries and expanding the higher paying ones we have today.
• To attract higher paying jobs, our workers will have to develop new skills. Workforce development will become a high priority for both our high school and CACC.
• We need to continue to expand and enhance our quality of life amenities, such as supporting and recruiting new retail stores, restaurants, recreational opportunities and family entertainment activities.
What do you feel are the three most important focuses Alexander City's mayor should have in the coming year?
• Certainly higher paying jobs is No. 1. I will be relentless as we work with our economic development organization to pursue new companies and expansion of existing ones. As mayor, I will lead this effort for our city and be proactive in approaching potential industries who are a good fit for our workforce and community.
• Adding more retail stores and restaurants is very important to help us recruit the higher paying jobs and it certainly adds to our quality of life.
• We must make it easier to do business with our city. I know this is a criticism and we will resolve this issue. Our employees want to be known for excellent customer service!
What would you do in the first 90 days if elected?
• This election has certainly shown that we have a difference of opinion among our citizens, so I want to host town hall meetings to receive constructive ideas relative to how we should move our city forward. One issue I would like input on is regarding the future of both our police station/courthouse building and the current City Hall building.
• We will complete the ability to pay utility bills at the Bud Porch Center for those citizens that want to pay downtown.
• I will certainly be working diligently with our economic development group and chamber of commerce to attract both the higher paying jobs and retail/restaurants. As mayor, I will build upon the relationships I have developed all over the state and leverage these connections for economic development opportunities. I will be proactive in the hunt for better jobs that are the right fit for our community. I will seek them out, rather than wait for them to come to us.
Submit three questions you'd like to ask your opponent:
• On multiple occasions my opponent has stated that if elected he would pursue a Council-Manager form of government. If his leadership capabilities are as strong as he suggests, why is he supporting a form of government that limits his ability to govern?
• I am sure that you spend significant time at your business to make it successful. The mayor’s job is more than a full-time job. How will you balance your time commitment to Sure Shot vs. the city?
• Throughout the entirety of his campaign, my opponent has touted all the things he will accomplish if elected but without a substantive plan. Without misleading the voters, how does he plan to implement the things he says he will accomplish? Examples would be getting higher paying jobs, building a driving range at the golf course, reducing debt, etc.
Any remaining information/statement you’d like to include:
• As mayor, I will be proactive and persistent in pursuing new economic development opportunities. I will work tirelessly with our education partners — school system, CACC, Alabama Technology Network, Adult Education programs — to develop a more educated and skilled workforce.
• Workforce Development is a top priority and key to our ability to secure higher wage jobs, and to chart the course for our future.
• Tuesday, Oct. 6 is an extremely important day for the future of our city. A vote for me is a vote for progressive leadership and positive vision. It is a vote to unite, not to divide! I humbly ask for your vote on Oct. 6.