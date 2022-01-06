With the temperature expected to dip below freezing Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Tallapoosa County residents are turning off the air conditioning and turning up the heat. Switching to heat can lead to expensive gas and electricity bills. Local agencies and organizations are offering assistance with overdue or burdensome bills this winter.
Community Action Committee Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa
The Community Action Committee provides assistance with heating and cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
“We want to help as many people as possible,” said interim director Kevin Walker. “When it’s hot or cold, you can’t go without utilities.”
CACCTC receives its funding from federal grants through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Last year they served over 5,000 clients in Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa Counties and provided over $2 million in assistance.
They can help individuals on a biannual basis, once a year for heating and once for cooling.
“COVID, whether you’ve had it or not, has impacted everybody,” said Walker. “People are spending money on things they never expected.”
Those in need of assistance need a valid ID, social security card, heating bill and income statements.
CACCTC’s offices are closed temporarily due to COVID-19 they can be reached by phone at 256-825-4287.
TallaCoosa Aid to People
TallaCoosa Aid to People provides emergency assistance to individuals who have experienced a recent crisis and are unable to pay for utilities or rent.
“With the freezing weather you don’t want to be without utilities,” director Starlene Meyers said. “Typically in the winter months we’re much busier.”
The organization was founded in 1983 as Tallapoosa Aid to People and became TallaCoosa Aid to People in 2015 after expanding to Coosa County.
It helped 413 residents of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties in 2020. Many of these were due to loss of employment or medical bills.
The nonprofit helps residents with past-due utilities by providing them financial assistance. Their assistance goes directly to service providers
For more information on TallaCoosa Aid to People, call 256-329-3500.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army may be most well known for their red kettles and bell ringing which indicates the holiday season; however, the charity is so much more than their means of collection.
The Salvation Army provides temporary housing, has a food pantry, and can also assist with overdue electricity bills.
The Salvation Army is located at 1725 Alabama Highway 22 in Alexander City. For more information, call 256-215-3730.
Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center
Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center is a faith based non-profit organization that operates a food pantry and thrift store, as well as counsels clients through intake consultations to give assistance in the form of food and non-perishable items, household items, clothing and financial assistance when needed. Financial assistance is given on the client's behalf for utilities, dental or other critical needs on a case by case basis.
The Crisis Center is funded by the generosity of donors such as individuals, churches, honorary donations and proceeds from the thrift store.
The Crisis Center receives no funds from local, state or federal sources.
Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center is located at 4425 Dadeville Road in Alexander City. For more information, call 256-329-3327.