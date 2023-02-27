Todd Sassano
Buy Now

Todd Sassano was honored during the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce dinner Thursday, Feb. 23, after being named the Firefighter of the Year.

One moment sticks with Todd Sassano during two decades in fire service; it was the day a miracle saved his life.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you