One moment sticks with Todd Sassano during two decades in fire service; it was the day a miracle saved his life.
At the time, Sassano served as a volunteer firefighter in Arlington, Tennessee when his fire department dispatched him to a house fire. He responded alongside his crew and another team.
The fire crew arrived at the house and discovered the house engulfed in flames from all sides. The two teams searched for an entry.
“The house (fire) was pretty well involved. We were just trying to fight our way in and put it out,” he said.
Sassano’s team approached the home’s right exterior with a hose and battled the flames. He at one point, however, discovered himself alone.
“I don't remember why or what happened, but I know my partner got scared and left me, and I was all by myself in a fire with my hoseline,” he said. “So, I just kept fighting the fire because I wasn't going to back down.”
His fire crew, unbeknownst to Sassano, had positioned themselves near the home’s left-side exterior where the fire had spread.
“The crew that actually went to the left side was near the door at that time and were told to come out (of the house) because something was wrong,” Sassano said.
Sassano’s crew later informed him an explosion occurred.
“It threw them out of the house and so they both ended up in the hospital, but I didn't hear an explosion,” he said.
At the time of the explosion, Sassano was inside the house but recalled he heard only an eerie quietness.
“I find them nearly silent,” Sassano said. "You hear every pop because it's hot. That'll scare you, and you learn who you are in a fire.”
Sassano escaped the fire unharmed much to his crew’s dismay.
“Everybody was freaking out when I was walking out of this fire because most of the house was gone, which shows how protected I was that day,” he said.
He attributes his safety to one particular reason.
“God saved me for something bigger and better here in Alex City,” Sassano said. “I was meant to be where I'm at right now.”
He said this day remains among his memories 20 years later. Thursday again marked a date Sassano will remember.
Earlier this week, at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, he was named the Firefighter of the Year. He described the award as a pleasant surprise, especially because March 3 will signify his 20th anniversary as a firefighter.
“It's been quite a journey. I always thought about as a kid how cool it would be to be a firefighter,” he said.
He described his journey as a first responder oddly enough beginning with his love of music.
A California-native, his passion for music blossomed growing up in Clovis, where as a child he watched his two brothers play in a band.
A particular musician occasionally joined Sassano in watching the band practice. He failed to recognize the singer at the time being such a young age, but distinctly remembered the man’s Volkswagen bug parked outside his childhood home.
“I learned later in life it was Steve Perry from Journey. The drummer's dad (in my brothers’ band) was really good friends with Steve Perry and he'd come watch them play every month or so,” he said. “That was one of the coolest things because Perry lived about 20 miles from us.”
Just like firefighting, Sassano’s passion for music has remained throughout his life with him performing approximately 125 concerts annually. From Nashville to Indianapolis, he has traveled the U.S. to perform with various bands. Sassano plays numerous genres but said country music ranked among his favorite, but his skill with instruments rivals his music savviness. He even learned to play a bass guitar by ear alone.
In 2003, he started dedicating his time between road tours to a volunteer fire department and eventually entered the profession full-time.
“I feel like I have two careers, and enjoy both. It gives me the best of both worlds,” he said.
Despite his extensive travels, Sassano found permanent roots in 2007 when he moved to Alexander City and joined the city’s fire department.
“This is the city I love and where my heart is. This is home,” he said.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said the fire department’s 66 employees voted in nominating Sassano for the award and specifically praised his dedication.
“He is passionate about his job and we're blessed to have him,” McAlister said.
McAlister said Sassano also currently oversees the fire department’s emergency medical service.
Sassano described his colleagues and fellow citizens honoring him as a poignant moment, but for a reason beyond initial recognition.
“This is one of the highest compliments I can receive, and one of the greatest honors, but a family that thanks me for saving a life, that makes me feel better — just as much as the award,” he said.