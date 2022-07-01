There will be no more hearings and no coin flip in the Alabama Republican Party to decide the Senate District 27 race.
Three-term incumbent Tom Whatley has conceded the race to Jay Hovey, more than a month after ballots were cast in the race in one of Alabama’s closest races stretching beyond county lines.
“I now believe that it is in the best interest of my friends, colleagues and the Republican Party for me to step away from this tied race so that we can move forward and have success in November,” Whatley said in a release. “I am looking forward to spending some quality time with my wife and daughter, focusing on my law practice and other business interests. It has been the honor of a lifetime serving the people of Lee, Tallapoosa and Russell counties.”
Whatley said the last 12 years serving in the Alabama Senate have been fantastic.
“I have loved serving in the Alabama Senate,” Whatley said. “I have made lifelong friendships with many fantastic people. Hands down, the best thing about my Senate service has been speaking to an Auburn University class where I met my wife Lauren. We are thrilled to have recently welcomed our daughter Laurel into the world.”
Tallapoosa County Probate Judge said Whatley has been supportive of the probate judge’s office as needed.
“I appreciate Senator Whatley’s service to Tallapoosa County, particularly during my term as Probate Judge,” East said. “He has been available when I needed him, as a Senator and as a friend. I wish him Godspeed in whatever his future holds.”
Whatley said he appreciated the support of voters, especially Republicans.
“I am a Republican,” Whatley said. “I want to thank all my supporters and friends who have reached out to me during this process. I’ve been a delegate to the last three Republican conventions. I am the Republican nominee who was voted by Republicans in my district.”
Hovey will face Democrat Sherri Reese in the November General Election.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.