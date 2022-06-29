Three-term incumbent. State Sen. Tom Whatley said he would accept the results of a coin flip to determine the results of the Senate District 27 race with Jay Hovey.
Whatley said he wants the coin flip to occur Wednesday, June 29 at an unknown location.
“Neither I nor Jay will attend but representatives will be there and represent us with witnesses,” Whatley said.
Whatley said there are conditions to a coin flip and an agreement would need to be signed.
• Neither Hovey or Whatley would conduct a write-in campaign.
• Neither Hovey or Whatley would sue or appeal the ruling of the Alabama Republican Party.
• Both Hovey and Whatley agree the coin flip is final.
• Both Hovey and Whatley agree that all votes cast to get to the tie were legal.
• Both Hovey and Whatley would agree to at the very least encourage their supporters to support the Republican ticket in its entirety in November 2022.
• Both Hovey and Whatley agree that the Republican Party was correct in their meeting and ruling on June 25.
"I, Tom Whatley, the Senior, and first, and longest serving, Republican Senator elected from Lee, Tallapoosa, and Russell Counties, will agree to a coin flip tomorrow the 29th in an undisclosed location," Whatley said in a statement.
Whatley said he appreciated the Republican Steering Committee.
“I respect their decisions as I stated through my attorneys on [June 25],” Whatley said.
Whatley said he greatly appreciated the efforts Patsy Kenney went to make sure her vote counted.
“I felt it extremely important to have Mrs. Kenney’s vote go through the process,” Whatley said. “She was deposed and cross examined by Mr. Whatley’s attorneys and Mr. Hovey’s attorneys. Her deposition was played to the Steering Committee. Arguments from both Mr. Whatley’s team and Mr. Hovey’s team was then made about the ballot.”
Whatley said Kenney’s ballot was the “most scrutinized ballot in Alabama this year.”
“Ultimately, the ballot was delivered to the Steering Committee for them to open and decide,” Whatley said. “The decision to count it was correct.”
Whatley said he would honor the results of a coin flip.
“Win or lose the coin toss, helping a constituent like Mrs. Kenney have her ballot counted was the correct thing to do and I am glad to have served her as her state senator,” Whatley said. “I respect the decision and authority of the Steering Committee and agree to participate through my representative with the terms outlined above, that, in my opinion, offer the best chance for Republican victory in the fall under the current circumstances and decisions.”
By Alabama law, the names to be put on the ballot have to be provided to the Secretary of State on July 6.
Attempts to reach Hovey Wednesday morning to see if he would agree to a coin flip have been unsuccessful.