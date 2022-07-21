Two years ago, Sabrina Johnson returned to her hometown of Camp Hill with a simple dream. The hair stylist wanted to bring a new business to the community that she had called home for 45 years.
Now, that dream is nearly realized as Johnson officially marked the opening of her salon, Unique Stylz, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 21.
Community and city leaders joined Johnson for the occasion, with Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole rallying in supporting of the business venture.
“I am excited, and I am grateful to be back home and in my own community,” Johnson said. “This is something that I have always wanted to do since I was a little girl.”
Johnson’s roots in Camp Hill can be traced back to the 1980s when she was first grew up in the community. She attended Edward Bell High School, now Edward Bell Career Tech Center, before graduating in 1995.
Johnson then set out to pursue her dream, beginning with her enrollment at Southern Union State Community College where studied to become a licensed cosmetologist.
In 1999, Johnson obtained her cosmetology certification before soon attending Alabama State University to acquire a second degree in healthcare management. Even while working in healthcare, being a hairstylist has always remained Johnson’s passion.
“I love doing hair. It just makes me feel so good to know that is something I’m paid to do, that I want to do,” Johnson said. “I love making people feel happy, and it is just exciting to make a person feel good all by just giving a haircut."
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upon the completion of her education, the Camp Hill native worked at various salons before settling down in Dadeville. For the next seven years, Johnson worked as a hairstylist, but wanted an establishment all her own.
“Two years ago, my husband and I had a talk, and I said I just need to branch out on my own and today, here I am. I feel this is what the Lord wanted me to do and in my heart, I know it was the right thing,” she said.
Even with her no longer in Dadeville, the city’s residents showed their support with the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosting the ribbon-cutting.
Following the ceremony, customers waited near the salon along Camp Hill’s Main Street.
“I have had a lot of support from Dadeville and elsewhere. I have a good clientele. They said wherever you go, we are going to follow,” Johnson said. “But it just makes me feel really good to know that my whole town is supporting me too.”
Johnson specializes in washing and stylizing, braids, haircuts and hair coloring.