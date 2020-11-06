Tallapoosa County voters approved a state constitutional amendment Tuesday allowing Willow Point property owners to create their own road maintenance district. But what is next?
Russell Lands on Lake Martin CEO Tom Lamberth said the constitutional amendment was needed to allow Willow Point property owners to maintain the roads with their own funds.
“We had to get the amendment first,” Lamberth said. “Now we are going to finalize the legal documents that would create the road maintenance district.”
Those documents include articles of incorporation and bylaws, nominations to create a board for the district and a survey of the roads in the development to allow the transfer of them to the organization responsible for road maintenance. Tallapoosa County voters said the district could be formed, but it still has several steps.
“Willow Point property owners will have to vote to transfer the roads to the road organization,” Lamberth said. “The board of the road organization will decide the annual fee and collect it.”
Lamberth said the dues to the organization would be equitable for all.
“Someone who moves out will have paid into the road maintenance district,” Lamberth said. “New property owners will be paying into it as well.”
But the road maintenance district is not getting poorly constructed roads.
“We have spent the last few years improving the roads,” Lamberth said. “They all meet the standards for Tallapoosa County. We did that so the newly formed organization wouldn’t have to work on the roads for several years.”
The road maintenance district will help property values in the development. Lamberth said he anticipates property owners voting on the organization of the road district in late spring to early summer after surveys are complete and when most out of town property owners are already visiting the development.
The next referendum will be unlike the amendment on Tuesday’s ballot for Tallapoosa County voters.
“This is not just for registered voters,” Lamberth said. “It’s for property owners in Willow Point to vote on. It will be a big deal for property owners.”