Are voters scared to come to the polls to mark their ballot?
Looking at Tuesday’s Alexander City municipal election some might think so. In 2016, 3,877 ballots were cast sending Jim Nabors and incumbent Mayor Charles Shaw into a runoff to see who would be mayor. Tuesday, just 3,031 voters cast ballots between incumbent Tommy Spraggins, Woody Baird and Cynthia Fuller — 21.8% less voters from 2016.
The decline in voter turnout this year is not limited to municipal elections.
In March of this year, 34.45% of registered voters in Tallapoosa County cast ballots in the Democrat and Republican primaries selecting Joe Biden and Donald Trump to represent their parties compared to 44% in March 2016 when Hillary Clinton and Trump were selected. Even more cast their ballots in November 2016 when nearly 65% of Tallapoosa County voters cast ballots in the General Election.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the primary runoff until July. The only ballot was Republican. To many, the biggest decision was between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville as the Republican Party’s nominee to face Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the November General Election. Only 19.33% of Tallapoosa County’s registered voters turned out.
Why are there fewer voters casting ballots this year? Was it the chance of rain? Was it COVID-19? Is it voter apathy?
Alexander City residents Arlean Wyckoff and Rev. Wayne Cowhick believe the coronavirus is not the reason for low voter turnout. Wyckoff has been a poll worker and observed a few things.
“I watched elderly people come in the polling place,” Wyckoff said. “They could have easily stayed home and voted absentee ballots but they wanted to make sure their vote was counted. If they can do it, we can all do it.”
Cowhick believes the coronavirus is no excuse for not casting a ballot either.
“If you can go to Walmart, you can go vote,” Cowhick said. “If you cannot go to Walmart, you can cast an absentee ballot.”
Both believe it is a lack of education — especially amongst young voters contributing to low voter turnout.
“I don’t think they realize the importance of voting,” Wyckoff said. “I don’t think the younger voters realize the struggle many fought to get the right to vote.”
Cowhick said he has educated his children on the importance of voting and believes all who can cast ballots should because of the price.
“What drives me to the polls is the men and women who died for that right,” Cowhick said. “I don’t want to give that up. I don’t think young people understand the price that was paid.”
Education on the importance of voting is something Cowhick believes is not happening across the nation.
“I blame my generation and maybe those behind me for not teaching the importance of voting,” Cowhick said. “You have to teach them why you are voting and it is not being taught.”
Wyckoff can recall the November 2008 election when Barack Obama was elected president.
“I remember those long lines,” Wyckoff said. “My eyes were watering from seeing how far the line was and trying to highlight voters on the list as they came through. Those same people need to come back out.”
Cowhick believes time to effect change on national policy starts early — before the General Election.
“Real change happens in the primaries, that is if you want to change government,” Cowhick said. “That is when individual candidates can share their individual vision, but even then, change will not happen overnight. By the time the parties have their nominations for president, it is too late.”
Regardless of who is selected as the head of any democratic form of government, Cowhick believes it takes a team to make the process work.
“At the end of the day, we still have to get the business of government done,” Cowhick said. “No matter who wins, they have got to work together. For real change in the federal government, the president, Senate and House have to work together.”
Wyckoff said she and others will have to go visit friends and more to get voters to show up for elections.
“They have got to get out of the house and off Facebook,” Wyckoff said. “We are just going to have to get out and knock on doors.”
Cowhick said voters don’t see the value in voting.
“Many believe their one vote doesn’t count — it does,” Cowhick said.
Only 29 votes separated Baird and Spraggins in Tuesday’s Alexander City municipal election and they are likely headed to a runoff Oct. 6. Both are planning ways to get their supporters to the polls again.
Baird said he and his supporters are ready to campaign for a runoff to try and turn out the vote by staying committed to bringing truth and transparency while bringing about change for Alexander City.
“The people who supported us want to see change in Alexander City,” Baird said earlier this week. “We are all steadfast people. We just have to get them to turn out again.”
Spraggins said he hadn’t planned on a runoff and was prepared for an outcome of a win or loss Tuesday night but is ready to get voters to the polls again in less than six weeks.
“The last three weeks campaigning have been tough,” Spraggins said Tuesday night. “I look forward to it. We are going to put a new plan together and go tackle it. I want to be the mayor of Alexander City. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”