For those interested in learning about the recreational games that the new business offers, owners James and Jessica Duncan explained that they have something for everyone, both older and younger gamers alike.
“We've got basketball, skee ball, traditional arcades and newer gaming consoles,” Jessica said.
In their building that sits along 148 Calhoun Street, video games from all eras, not just the 80s, 90s or 2000s, are present. The duo have even found some of the first gaming consoles created, including the Atari, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis.
Old-school gamers may particularly enjoy playing the Duncans’ numerous arcade machines. The couple have a dozen or so currently displayed, and another ten additional machines in storage that they plan to rotate into the arcade seasonally.
“We are going to swap in and out over time and try to keep it fresh with new games so it doesn't get boring,” Jessica said.
Among the more recognizable arcade games in the Duncans’ collection are Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Killer Instinct and Pac Man.
People that prefer more modern gaming have several options as well as the arcade houses current generation consoles from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, including: the Playstation 4 and 5, the Nintendo Switch and both the Xbox Series S and X.
With these consoles, customers can get their groove on with arcade’s RockBand games, which Jessica is especially excited for customers to play.
“It's so much fun because you feel like a rockstar when you're playing it,” she said. “We've got microphones, a keyboard and guitars so we have a full band. We also have a light show.”
The couple’s inventory even extends into futuristic recreation as they have purchased an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset.
However, one of Duncans' most ambitious goals with their new arcade is expanding Alexander City’s Esports scene, with the couple expressing interest in eventually hosting gaming tournaments.
“We will start off with smaller competitions, probably like a Madden [NFL] tournament with a little bit of money in a pot for the winner, to just get interest,” Jessica said. “Then hopefully we will try to get into the first-person shooters.”
During tournaments, professional players, individually or as a team, will compete in multiplayer video games. James said he is particularly interested in organizing tournaments around such gaming franchises as Call of Duty, Madden NFL and Capcom fighting games, and if possible sponsor a local Esports team.
“If tournaments take off and people enjoy them, we'd like to get a team and sponsor them so they could go to Atlanta,” James said. “There’s a big tournament there called DreamHack. That's a little bit further down the road but we're working towards it.”
