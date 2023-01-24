Windy with periods of rain and possibly a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The wait for a new seafood restaurant in Alexander City may soon be over.
Wharf Casual Seafood will officially open for business in Alexander City on Feb. 1, according to Carli Burt, the company’s marketing director.
The fast-casual chain, with restaurants in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, opened its first free-standing restaurant in Wetumpka in 2021. Now in 2023, the Alexander City location on U.S. Highway 280, beside Regions Bank, will mark the restaurant's second free-standing location.
The franchise in Alexander City will also debut as the company's ninth store location.
According toBurt,the company hasn’t announced a ribbon cutting date yet, but said that they are still hiring, and that people can apply on the restaurant chain’s website.
