It was midday in downtown Alexander City. The plan was a short shopping trip and then home to wait out the rain until it was time for her 11-year-old’s birthday dinner.
However, Paige Patterson, resident of River Run and Love Lake Martin realtor, started receiving notifications about severe weather hitting Selma.
Patterson has a new development in the works between Alexander City and Selma. She called the building crew to make sure they were aware of the weather.
“In the past, I haven’t really been a take-storms-seriously kind of person,” she said.
As concerned texts from friends across the state increased, Patterson knew she needed to take shelter. She made the less-than-15-minutes drive to her home in River Run and went straight to her basement.
Patterson said she doesn’t have cable, so her friends’ incoming texts were her “lifeline'' through the natural disaster. Luckily, her 11-year-old son, Brice, had just gotten out of school and was safe in the basement at Jake’s restaurant. Her other son, Barrett, was taking shelter at Alexander City Middle School.
“I remember three real distinct things. Number one, the power went out and just the barometric pressure dropped,” Patterson said.
The second thing was the sound.
She said she knows the common comparison is a train coming, but her experience was more about the sound of anticipation — like a tree slowly falling, but never crashing.
The third was the burst of windows shattering.
“Then the house felt like it was trying to come off the ground, maybe two, maybe three times and I've heard my neighbors say that their house did,” Patterson recalled. “It was like it breathed, where the roof lifted and came back down.”
With the immediate danger over, she made her way out of the basement and was hit with the scent of pine. She could see trees that had fallen all around her former yard and driveway.
The clouds continued to pour out rain and streaks of lightning were in the distance. Despite the storm, Patterson went outside to walk around the damaged home.
“It was so weird, thinking about it now, but I just remember looking across (the water) and going, ‘Oh my gosh, I can see into their living room,’ and ‘Oh my gosh, the Courtneys I hope they were not at home during the day. They don’t have a roof on their house,’” she said.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The first few hours after the storm, multiple organizations and individuals came out to help the tornado survivors.
“Within 10 minutes my friend Michelle West was here crawling up and over and through trees to get to us,” Patterson said. “Neighbors started crawling out of houses, (shouting) ‘Are you OK?’ across the yards. And everybody's answer was ‘Yes,’ thankfully.”
Within hours, the homes in the cul-de-sac had their roofs tarped, their windows boarded and their driveways cleared of debris thanks to local churches and companies.
Patterson estimates she has 12 to 15 neighbors who have had to temporarily relocate due to the storm damage. She, along with a few others, were able to remain in their homes as they sustained less damage.
Patterson said one family in particular made it through by an act of God.
Her neighbor, Justin Lucas, had made it back from work in Montgomery just in time before the severe weather hit. His wife, Michelle, and his two sons were already in the garage under the staircase. Justin made it inside and the family of four stayed huddled under the stairs.
They could hear the debris falling on their car and the shattering of windows. Brody, his seventh-grade son, asked his father to pray. Justin told his son he should be the one to lead. So Brody led the family in prayer as the storm carried on. Later they found out the tornado — while still causing damage — had hopped over their house.
“We're all convinced that that's why they are as undamaged as they are,” Patterson said.
Even though there’s still visible damage and debris in the neighborhood, she said it has reached a point where she can drive in and not start crying.
“This house has been in my family for three generations and when I look around, all these people, their families were here when my grandparents were here,” she said. “I took that for granted and didn't really realize how much my neighbors meant to me just knowing who they were and normal comings and goings.”
She said she can see the emotional toll the tornado has had on her sons as well as others around her, but at the end of the day, everyone in the neighborhood still has their lives.
“As far as I know, no one was hurt in our neighborhood, although several others were at home,” she said. “I'm sure we'll never treat a storm the same.”
A long-path tornado hit Tallapoosa and Coosa County with EF-2 and EF-3 damage Jan. 12. Patterson, and many of her neighbors, continue to work through the insurance claims one month after the storm.