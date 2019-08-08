Parents followed their small children to their classrooms Wednesday as the 2019-20 school year officially started for Alexander City Schools.
“We know we’re going to have a great year,” deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price said.
Staff and school board members of the Alexander City School System welcomed parents and children. Price and technology integration specialist Brigitte McCawley gave directions to children looking for their classrooms at Jim Pearson Elementary School.
“(The children are) so excited and that is so good to see because it kind of takes you back and you remember when you were in their shoes and how exciting it was,” McCawley said. “To me seeing those faces all of the excitement of what’s to come is awesome.”
The first day is one of Price’s favorite days of the school year.
“The first day of school at Jim Pearson is unlike any other schools because these kids are excited; they are ready to go,” Price said. “It’s just a whole new world for them.”
In addition to it being the first day for students at JPES, principal Angela Strickland also started her first day there. She said she was excited about the year.
“The nerves that I had driving in are gone because it’s a team. It’s a family,” Strickland said. “I’m excited to be here and we’re going to make this the best year ever at Jim Pearson and for our school system.”
Second-grade teacher Lisa Ballard said her students had first-day jitters and she read them a story about facing those fears.
“I’m feeling excited,” Ballard said. “This is my 23rd year in second grade and I am excited to begin a new school year.”
Strickland said the school’s motto for the year is, “We are Jim Pearson. It starts with us.”
“At Jim Pearson we’re the first experience for the majority of our kids in Alexander City Schools,” Strickland said. “Our focus for this year is to make our children’s lives the best they can be. It starts with us.”
Strickland enjoyed seeing students’ first-day outfits.
“It’s a blessing to see all of our children come back to school and see all the work that we’ve done preparing for the kids to get put in to action,” Strickland said.
A culture of learning is the school system’s theme this year.
“That excited me because I know from that is going to come our future engineers and our future executives and our future managers and leaders,” McCawley said.
Stephens Elementary School also had many parents walking their children to classrooms. Principal Dr. Mary Holloway said the school’s goal this year is to teach with data-driven methods.
“I’m feeling confident that this is going to be an amazing school year, that we’re going to impact the lives of third-and fourth-grade students,” Holloway said. “We are looking to increase our data here so our focus is totally data driven this year with making sure learning is always taking place for our students.”
SES allowed parents to drop off any packets students needed before starting school and had many check where their children needed to be.
“Parents who came in for meet the teacher, they’re still flowing in this morning,” Holloway said. “We have new third-grade faces with all of the third-grade parents showing up to make sure. They’re having a hard time relinquishing their students to us but I am assuring them they are very safe and protected learning environment.”
Holloway was grateful for the Alexander City Police Department’s help directing school traffic Wednesday.