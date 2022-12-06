At the Dec. 5 Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole announced the street order for the “Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance” inspections.
The street inspections will begin on Dec. 14 starting at Pine Avenue. The ordinance was approved during the Oct. 17 town council meeting.
Williams-Cole explained the order of streets was established by using a random generator — aside from Thompson Street, which was added in during the council meeting.
With the ordinance, property owners who have weeds of over six inches in their yard will receive a municipal court fine. For a first offense, an individual will receive a fine of no less than $50 and 15 days to rectify the problem.
If the problem is not rectified in the allotted time, the city will mow the yard for them, and the individual will be responsible for the expenses including equipment use.
Williams-Cole explained they used the pricing at Lowes and Home Depot to determine the charge for each tool. For instance, if a weed trimmer is used it will be $29 for four hours, and after four hours it’s $41 per day.
There also will be a cost for transportation with taking the weeds to the dump and a gas charge, which currently is set for $3.03 a gallon. Additionally, there is a labor cost, which matches the minimum wage $7.25 per hour, and a 15 percent administration fee.
Williams-Cole said he understands there is concern about senior citizens' ability to adhere to the ordinance, and he will address issues such as that on a discretionary basis.
“The goal of this ordinance is, as the state of Alabama states, to promote the public good, the public health and welfare,” he said. “So, that’s going to be our goal in this and to hold property owners accountable and responsible for their property.”
To determine who owns the property, they are going off of what is recorded at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse. If the individual in violation does not live on the property, they will send them a certified letter and if there are occupants they will be notified as well.
Williams-Cole said he does believe this ordinance is more likely to affect property owners who do not live in Camp Hill than Camp Hill residents, especially since some people may not know they own property in the area. The discretion of the ticketing officer or the superintendent of the police is an important aspect to the ordinance for situations such as that, he said.
To prepare for the ticketing, the mayor has organized a trash pickup running through Dec. 13 through Dec. 20 so that the streets will be cleared for inspections.
Williams-Cole said he plans to release a video this weekend or early next week explaining the ordinance on the Town of Camp Hill’s Facebook page. Currently, the Facebook page also has documents on “Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance.”
The full list of the street order established during the council meeting is as follows:
Pine Avenue, South Main Street, Summer Avenue, Wilson Street, Rowe Street, Conine Street, Crenshaw Avenue, Old High 280, Oliver Drive, Davis Street, North Main Street, Railroad Avenue, Church Court, Williams Avenue, Weed Street, Holley Avenue, Slaughter Avenue, Allgood Street, Heard Street, Daniel Street, Thompson Street, County Road 89 South, MLK, Jr Street, Pearson Road, Herren Avenue, Newell Street, Pecan Alley, Jay Avenue, Tucker Avenue, Sen Claude Pepper Drive, Spring Street, Curtis Street, High School Avenue, Brummitt Street, Alberta Street, Sherman Drive, Lee Avenue, Highway 50 West, Rogers Street, Sullivan Lane and Morgan Street
The next Camp Hill Town Council meeting will be held Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.