camp hill council
The Camp Hill Town Council met for a regularly called meeting on Dec. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

At the Dec. 5 Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole announced the street order for the “Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance” inspections. 

