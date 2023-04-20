A prayer vigil at Strand Park in Alexander City drew dozens together from Alex City, Dadeville and surrounding areas for a night of prayer and remembrance for Saturday’s shooting.
Alex City Ministerial Association president and pastor Mike Waldrop and his River of Life Church congregation helped organize the vigil in order to unite all of the neighboring cities as one, especially between Alex City and Dadeville.
“Tonight we have heavy hearts for the people of Dadeville,” Waldrop said during an opening prayer. “We want Dadeville to know that they are not alone. God is with them, and we are with them.”
Pastor Adam Wade, one of the many pastors who offered up prayer alongside Waldrop, echoed the same sentiment.
“We are one,” Wade said. “When one hurts, we all hurt.”
Zion Hill Baptist Church pastor Fred Hutcherson wanted to not only pray Wednesday but for the days to come; he reminded people to continue standing together as one as the area goes through a long grieving process.
“We must continue to come together and give each other love,” Hutcherson said.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wednesday’s vigil was not the only one organized for the coming days.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Dadeville senior student-athlete Phil Dowdell at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church’s parking lot. The church, located in Camp Hill, encourages the community to “pray, sing and be strength for each other.”
Alexander City will host a four-mile memory walk around town starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the Alex City Shopping Center parking lot.
Vigils will continue into next week. A candlelight and balloon release vigil in honor of Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith will be held at the Dadeville High School track at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The vigil will be held to honor the life of Smith.
Pastors, community leaders and citizens will then join together Saturday, April 29 for a prayer service behind Tallassee City Hall.
A candlelight vigil is also expected to be held at Tiger Stadium, but that date and time has yet to be announced.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.