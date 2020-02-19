As local brides and grooms search for some old, new, borrowed and blue things, hopefully they can find some of that at the Lake Martin Wedding Expo on Sunday. Benefiting the Lake Martin Area United Way, the event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Mitchell House in Dadeville.
United Way director Sharon Fuller said the event has 40 vendors and will include photographers, caterers, wedding tuxedo and dress groups, other venues and insurance.
“It’s a wonderful way to see what our community offers,” Fuller said.
The event also includes a fashion show, two DJs, a photo bus and a food truck. Fuller said food trucks have recently become popular for receptions.
Local businesses will also be showcased, according to Fuller.
“It’s about bringing customers to their businesses and bringing more people,” Fuller said. “Someone will get an event or wedding out of this. I’m fortunate we’re small enough we can showcase all our local talent.”
The event will go on rain or shine, and if it rains Southern Preparatory Academy students will escort attendees with umbrellas, according to Fuller.
The Mitchell House owner Vivian Autry contacted United Way after deciding she wanted to hold an event to benefit the non-profit.
Fuller said the event is a great way for engaged couples to support United Way.
Tickets are $10 and funds will go toward United Way’s campaign, which is $5,000 short of its $535,000 goal, according to Fuller.
“Their money is going to go help people in our community,” Fuller said. “It’s a win-win. We couldn’t do it without our donors and business.”
The United Way supports 28 agencies in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties and touched more than 31,000 people last year, according to Fuller.
Tickets are available the at United Way office, Valley Bank in Dadeville or at The Mitchell House and can be purchased at the event.