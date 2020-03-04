Only 34.45% of voters in Tallapoosa County braved the weather to cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections and vote down Local Amendment No. 1.
Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said rain likely played a role in voters staying away from the polls.
“All the rain and no highly contested local race outside of the county superintendent of education race likely kept voters home,” East said.
According to the National Weather Service, Alexander City received 1 ½ inches of rain while polls were open but it didn’t stop Alexander City’s Teresa Moten from helping voters get to the polls.
“I’m giving anybody a ride,” Moten said. “I don’t care who they vote for as long as they vote.”
Despite Moten’s efforts to deliver voters to the polls, only 10,723 of Tallapoosa County’s 31,122 registered voters marked a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.
Tallapoosa County voters were split on Local Amendment No. 1. Tallapoosa County ultimately voted not to the measure, 51.94% to 48.06%. The amendment would have established a road district in Willow Point for the maintenance of its roads and allow the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commission to collect a fee from Willow Point property owners to pass on to the district for its roads.
President Donald Trump was selected in the Republican presidential primary by a prodigious margin. Tallapoosa County voters cast 7,674 ballots for Trump while 84 were cast for Bill Weld in the Republican primary.
Tallapoosa County voters cast 2,698 Democratic ballots Tuesday. Joe Biden carried the red county in the Democratic primary with 1,762 votes to Michael Bloomberg’s 438. Bernie Sanders garnered 302 votes and Elizabeth Warren 83.
Tallapoosa County saw several visits from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville easily carried the Lake Martin area with 3,991 votes. Jeff Sessions was second in Tallapoosa County with 1,825 votes and Bradley Byrne who also visited Tallapoosa County earned the support of 1,223 voters.
At Outlook press time the Alabama Secretary of State had Tuberville and Sessions likely headed to a runoff with Tuberville having the support of 33.4% of Alabama Republicans to Sessions 31.58%. Byrne was carrying 24.65% of the Republican vote.
The winner of the March 31 runoff election will race incumbent Doug Jones (D-AL) in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Statewide Amendment No. 1 was voted down by elephantine proportions – 72.54% to 27.46% in Tallapoosa County and 75.74% to 24.26% statewide. Voters said they wanted to keep the Alabama State Board of Education elected. The amendment, if approved, would have made the board positions appointed by the governor. It would have also changed the name to Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.