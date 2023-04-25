When Ginger Robinson’s children borrowed the family ladder, she never realized the good that would stem from this request.
“They asked for ladder and duct tape and were like don't ask any questions,” she said.
Little did she know, her two children, Samantha andWes Robinson used the ladder tohang a banner at the entrance of Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.
They joined three friends last Wednesday to help complete a shrine for victims of an unpredictedanddeadly mass shooting on April 15, which killed four peopleand wounded 32 othersat the Dadeville dance studio.
On the sign, the words ‘Dadeville Strong’ hang above the building's door, a spot Wes said seems fitting in hindsight.
“We covered up those bullet holes, and looking at those, it really hits us all because what happened is so tragic,” he said.
Among the injured includedpeople onAudrey Champion’s softball team, another student who created the banner. The life-long Dadeville resident and Dadeville High School senior noted the shooting as particularly traumatic for area students.
“I just wanted to show support for my community because this is the hardest time we've ever been through,” she said.
Her brother,Luke Champion, recalls seeing mass shootings elsewhere on the news, buttheDHS ninth grader never imagined it occurring in Dadeville.
