Some Dadeville residents feel the roadways are not as safe as they once were. William Martin, a Dadeville resident, took time to address the city council regarding persistent speeding during a regularly called meeting on Tuesday, June 14.
He has observed the problem in many residential neighborhoods, specifically along West Lafayette Street between U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 49.
Martin, who lives along the street, noted that the once quiet community road has become a short-cut for residents and tourists bypassing downtown traffic on their way to Highway 49. According to Martin, he has reportedly observed an average of 2,400 vehicles traveling down the road within an eight hour period, many of the vehicles driving well above the legal speed limit.
“We have an issue with multiple families that have children that play on the front yards as they are tearing the roads up, especially in the summertime and weekends. We need help down there. We need resources down there,” he said.
Martin added that he has contacted the police department, which has been patrolling the street with additional officers recently, but requested the city council dedicate a more permanent solution. The Dadeville resident went on to acknowledge that the police department has limited resources but noted the ongoing behavior poses a serious safety issue.
“We have people going down there going 50, 60, 70 and even a couple going 80 miles an hour in front of my house. We have got to slow that down. There is not one person’s life, not one child’s life, that is worth getting hurt because of limited resources,” Martin said.
Police Chief Jonathan Floyd, who attended the meeting, told council members that the department has been in the area and has issued several speeding citations along the road in the last week.
“We're doing everything we can to step up enforcement, but with limited resources, we are having to focus on other areas of the city as well,” Floyd said.
Floyd, however, did recommend that speed signs and additional speed markers be placed throughout the area. According to Floyd, a single electrical speed sign would cost around $4,200.
Mayor Frank Goodman noted in response that speed signs are not always an effective deterrent in preventing speeding. Goodman added that city leaders would do what they could to combat speeding in the neighborhood, but explained that community safety must be ultimately prioritized.
“The chief is doing the best he can do with the resources that they have, but like he said, we can’t continue to patrol that area all the time. We have other parts of the city that we have to patrol,” he said. “The chief is going to continue to work on this, and we are going to continue to do the best for you and everyone else.”