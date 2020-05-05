The COVID-19 battlefront at Lake Martin Community Hospital received reinforcements from its sisters at Ivy Creek Hospice.
Karmen Leavins and Megan Price normally work at Ivy Creek Hospice but now they are helping on the coronavirus front lines. Their current roles in hospice mainly keeps them in the office, but when Lake Martin Community Hospital started to admit COVID-19 patients, they volunteered to help.
“We knew they needed help over here,” Leavins said. “This is almost triple their normal census. They didn’t have enough staff to help.”
Price said she and Leavins didn’t need to think long about volunteering for the extra duty.
“We talked about it once we heard about it,” Price said. “I went into her office. I said, ‘I want to go over there.’ She was like, ‘I want to go over there too.’ There was never any hesitation. It was like we were pulled to it.”
Leavins said, “It was never really a question. At the end of the day, we just knew it was the right thing to do. It’s the nurse in us. We just want to fix things.”
Leavins said they made a decision they could help and risk getting sick because hospice services have been cut at some long-term care facilities.
“Our frontline people have been cut back some because our nursing homes are not letting us in right now,” Leavins said. “If we sent them in and they get sick, who is going to do this and take care of the hospice patients. We decided we could do some stuff from home if it came to us getting sick. We stepped up and went over while allowing our hospice nurses to take care of our hospice patients.”
Leavins has been in nursing for 27 years and Price for eight years though the majority of their recent experience has been in hospice nursing. They said hospice nursing is different than acute care nursing.
“It’s a different world,” Leavins said. “In hospice, we are expecting our patients to decline. We are doing comfort and symptom control. In acute care, you want to implement things and document how that patient is improving. If they are not improving then you reach out to the physician. Their mindset and our mindset are two totally different worlds.”
Price said they had to transition to acute care but it came easily especially with help from the staff at Lake Martin Community Hospital.
“It’s like riding a bike,” Price said. “You think the things you learned in nursing school are gone but really it just comes back to you. They have been great mentors. They have really taken us under their wing. At this point we are getting full case loads charting meds and everything. We are pretty much floor nurses. We are considered veterans.”
Volunteering for the COVID-19 fight hasn’t come without its nerves.
“It was nerve-racking at first,” Price said. “We couldn’t sleep the night before. It was a little chaotic because of the large census.”
And it’s taken getting used to a new routine. Both said they have to remove their clothes when they return home and shower before greeting loved ones. Even with all the precautions, Price said she is still afraid of getting her family sick.
“That has been the hardest part knowing you can’t touch and love on your children,” Price said. “Even after all the precautions you are nervous. What if you are asymptomatic? You still have that chance of giving it to your family. All you can do at that point is pray about it and know God will protect you.”
The nurses said the move has helped the staff of Lake Martin Community Hospital and those at Ivy Creek Hospice.
“Being at the bedside, it just reminded me how much I appreciate those nurses over there,” Leavins said. “We knew the people over there but we didn’t really have any real relationship with them. I think it has helped us build a bridge between hospice and the hospital.”
Price said they have been able to educate staff about what hospice care does for patients eliminating doubt and misunderstanding.
“We have had a chance to educate more on hospice care,” Price said. “It has been a good learning experience for them as well. They have been aware of it. Hospice as a whole, more people need to learn about. It is not about, ‘I’m going to die tomorrow.’ There is research that when hospice comes in, it extends the life.”