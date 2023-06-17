dadeville shooting
Buy Now

Days after the shooting, community members place memorials for the victims. Two months later, business owners agree the community continues to support one another through the recovery.

 File photo

Amidst the aftermath of the April 15 mass shooting, business owners agree one thing that shines through is a community that continues to come together.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you