Amidst the aftermath of the April 15 mass shooting, business owners agree one thing that shines through is a community that continues to come together.
A couple doors down from the site of the massacre in Dadeville’s square is the Dadeville Performing Arts Center. President and founder Kim Walls said the week after the shooting the center closed to pay respects for those affected.
The following week the center reopened, and Walls noticed a change. The children’s musical rehearsal was not full that week, but those who came were able to forget for a moment about their worries.
Continuing to hold programs for kids, the volunteers have kept an extra eye on the students’ anxieties. Sometimes children make comments about needing to beware of their surroundings in case something happens.
Walls said she makes it a point to tell her students they are safe and the people in the community are there to care for them, which might be truer than the students realize.
“As a nonprofit we didn’t know how that would affect our activities or our ability to plan for the future,” she said. “But it’s been amazing the people who have come forward and said, ‘Since the shooting happened, I want to make a difference in our community, and I want to give, or I want to work. I want to come out and be there for a performance.’ That’s really been encouraging.”
While Dadeville is recovering, Walls feels the community is becoming closer and more people are using the arts to help them process the past couple of months. This year, the center is continuing its summer camps and a third week of camps was added.
“We were hoping that children wouldn’t have to forgo this arts experience because of fear,” Walls said. “We are really excited that parents have come forward and the camps are full.”
On the other side of the square is one of Dadeville’s newest businesses — The Funky Goat. Owners Jeremy and Stacey Jeffcoat were in downtown Dadeville that night and saw the police cars and blue lights. Finding out what had happened later, Jeremy said it’s one of those things that puts a pit of helplessness in your stomach.
The few days following the event, he felt Dadeville had an air of vulnerability about it, but now two months later, Jeffcoat has seen it shift to resilience.
“Moving forward in a positive direction I think is an important part of healing,” he said.
As part of its opening weekend, The Funky Goat hosted a crawfish boil in partnership with Unlimited Designs in Alex City. The boil raised nearly $1,300 to go towards the Caring for Dadeville Fund with the Community Foundation of East Alabama. The fund has raised nearly $150,000.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jeffcoat said he knows this isn't the only case of Dadeville coming together. Last month there was the Mega Cookout with Fusion Grill, Me Mama’s Grub Hub and Sam’s Kountry Kitchen. Additionally, immediately after the shooting, multiple churches held prayer vigils across the county.
“We don’t know that kind of level of hurt,” Jeremy said, regarding the victims. “We can feel for them. Everybody is here if a hand is needed.”
A couple of streets down from the square is the historic Mitchell House. Owner Vivian Autry said a few days after the shooting, Corbin Holston’s mother and later Phil Dowdell’s aunt asked if they could use the venue as a part of their memorial services. Autry agreed and donated The Mitchell House to both of the families to use.
“We were happy to do that for the community,” she said. “Obviously it is devastating. I was shocked when I found out what had happened, but in my mind, I hadn’t even thought about what we could do to help.”
However, The Mitchell House continued to give back. Autry’s daughter, Lauren Minix, knew the owner of Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, Raven Tolbert, from back when the two coached the Dadeville youth cheerleaders together.
With the site of the shooting taking place at the dance studio, Tolbert lost her place of business overnight, and Minix knew she wanted to do something. Luckily, Minix was friends with Amanda Bryant who runs the online business Sticks and Stones.
Sticks and Stones designed Dadeville Strong T-shirts with all the proceeds going to Tolbert’s business. One afternoon, Minix and Bryant invited Tolbert to The Mitchell House and presented a $1,500 check. Tears welled up in Tolbert’s eyes.
With the funds, Tolbert was able to get further settled into her temporary location at Ivy Creek’s Wellness Center. Autry said she has also seen the care of Dadeville extended beyond the immediate community.
About three days after the initial shooting, Autry went into Renfoe’s Market and spotted a reporter from out of town getting breakfast. They had a brief conversation, but one thing that stuck out to her was the reporter noting how quaint and kind the town really is.
Autry said when she first found out about what happened the night of April 15, she was shocked. Shocked that it happened and shocked that it happened in Dadeville.
“We can’t let this define us,” Autry said. “Dadeville is a vibrant, great small community that has so much going for it. We don’t want to be defined as a place where a shooting happened.”