Tim James has never held political office but is no stranger to the political arena.
James is running for governor as a Republican for a third time. Each time James has challenged the establishment and 2022 is no different.
On a campaign stop in Alexander City Thursday, James called on Governor Kay Ivey to help reduce the financial burden on Alabamians due to the current economic environment.
“I called for the governor to do three things,” James said. “She needs to pause the entirety of our state gas tax. That is about 28 to 30 cents per gallon. It immediately puts money back into people’s pockets.”
James would like to see Ivey call a special session of the Alabama Legislature to answer a request of many across the state.
“She needs to call a special session now and quit resisting it to eliminate sales tax on essential groceries,” James said. “That puts money in people’s pockets.”
James would also like to see other funds available in Alabama in the pockets of residents to combat the immediate effects of inflation.
“We had a $1.5 billion budget surplus,” James said. “[Ivey] should immediately take the unused portion and in a special session return it to the people in the form of a rebate. It’s the people’s money. But it’s not just the gas tax, it’s the weight of everything coming at the same time.”
James said a gas tax is needed to help pay for infrastructure, especially roads and bridges but increases shouldn’t be as exorbitant as the one passed by Ivey early in her term.
“The gas tax she passed was way excessive,” James said. “You don’t raise a 55 percent increase on anybody in any regard.I’m not one of these guys that says you don’t ever need some more gas tax to build roads and bridges but that was grossly excessive. They should have put a three or four cents maybe. They should have put a trigger on it where it gas hits $3 it comes off because it’s not just the gas tax, it’s the weight of all of it. It’s taking its toll.”
James is again a proponent of school choice in the current campaign but realized infrastructure was an issue. Especially in rural areas where there are not many options for transportation to get students to other schools. Instead of transporting students, James said the solution lies in models already used by the Alabama Independent Schools and Alabama Christian School Association. James said he met with Alabama Christian School Association director Robin Mears about six weeks ago.
“It was the one piece that I couldn’t figure out,” James said. “Vouchers, they can take them and go to other schools — public school, charter school, private school and even homeschool. But you are not going to drive very far. You can’t.
“What was bugging me was the infrastructure costs,” James said. “It would take billions and billions to build schools everywhere. That is what was bugging me.”
Mears advice to James was simple, according to James.
“Robin [Mears] said it was already there,” James said. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ It’s called churches. In every town you have churches that parts of can be converted to some Christian independent schools.”
The independent and private schools are already doing it.
“They have the model,” James said. “I went to Mountainview up in northeast Jefferson County. I walk in, it’s a little church with a combined 180 kids. They are killing it. It works.”
Now James said his school choice idea can be easily implemented.
“You got to have the infrastructure — the buildings — they exist in the churches,” James said. “They are everywhere and in every town. The model — we have it and have the knowledge of how to do it and repeat it.”
James’ voucher proposal would allow the funding to follow the student. James said the beauty of the plan is now it can be done easily.
“They are doing it for less than $5,600 per student per year,” James said. “This is how you attack the entirety of the state all at one time and you don’t leave this big swath of areas out where you don’t have options.”
Competition is good for healthcare
James realizes healthcare especially in rural areas is tough. James lives in Greenville and said he understands what many Alabamians struggle with — adequate access to healthcare.
“That issue is much bigger than fixing one thing,” James said. “I know we need more competition, especially in the health insurance industry. Blue Cross is fine but I believe we need a more open market.”
James believes competition within health insurance would raise reimbursements and lower costs to those insured.
James is not a proponent of expanding Medicaid because of what he believes is wasted spending.
James also believes mental health must be addressed in Alabama.
“We have a mental health crisis we are ignoring,” James said.
Old school campaign
James said times are little different now than his first two campaigns for governor and definitely different from his father Fob’s successful campaigns for governor.
“I’m older now, but it’s a different season,” James said. “It’s a more serious time. The world is a lot more serious.”
As James left the campaign bus to walk Main Street to Carlisle’s for a limeade, James stopped to speak with voters. Instead of kissing a baby, James encounters a voter with a dog in a car.
“She’s not going to take my finger off?” James joked as he reached in to shake a hand. “How are y’all? I’m Tim James. I appreciate your support and vote.”
James’ quick stop in Alexander City Thursday wasn’t much different than campaign events over the last century.
“This is what you call an old school grass roots campaign,” James said. “Of course we are on air, heavy on television, radio and social media, but there is no substitute for a Republican primary with only about 600,000 votes, to get out and hear what is going on.”
James said his old school campaigning is giving him a sense as to what voters are wanting.
“People are looking for someone with guts willing to take on the system,” James said. “I’m not playing games. I’m not looking for buddies.”
James believes come Tuesday night he will still be there.
“We are on a roll, a wave,” James said. “I think we are going to win it.”