It’s been a long two months for residents and families of long-term care facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families have been required to stop visiting with their loved ones in the care of nursing homes and assisted care facilities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Staff at the facility has been fighting a battle to protect the vulnerable.
Tuesday, all parties stopped for a minute and blocked traffic on Dadeville Road in front of Chapman Healthcare Center to celebrate.
“We all need this,” Chapman administrator Ashleigh Taylor said. “We have been inside too long. It is nice to be able to get and have a little fun.”
Staff wheeled residents into the front parking lot — some wearing beach attire, some dressed like they were attending a football game and others dressed for a fiesta. They all gathered as family and friends decorated nearly 250 cars for a parade started by lights and sirens from the Alexander City Police Department and the Alexander City Fire Department.
Family could be seen waving and yelling to their residents. Smiles from cheek to cheek could be seen on residents as they recognized their family members in the parade waving back and forth in excitement.
The interaction was brief but welcomed.
“We have been hard at it in there,” Taylor said. “This allowed for a little bit of normalcy around here.”