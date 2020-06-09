Benjamin Russell then-freshman Zach Watson met wheelchair user Braden Jones at Outdoor Friends Forever and teamed up during the Wildcat Entrepreneur Academy program to design a hunting mount for wheelchairs. Although the company hasn’t yet launched, Watson and Jones are working out the kinks to make it happen with the help of OFF founder Jim Hardy.
“We wanted to design a mount using for hunting that attached to a wheelchair,” Watson said. “I thought it could be very helpful and used in other ways — something multifunctional.”
Watson said there are a few companies who make something similar but a lot of what handicapped hunters use end up being homemade.
“We saw this as an opportunity to help a lot of people out,” Watson said. “We worked on it and had some ideas but we’re still trying to get it off the ground.”
Hardy, who is also a wheelchair user, thought it was a great idea and offered to be the pair’s community mentor through the project.
“(Hardy) really helped us with the design elements to make it work better and become a functional idea,” Watson said. “The challenge is coming up with an idea. But then you got some good ones and realize, ‘Nah; it’s not nothing. It’s a good business idea.’”
Watson and Jones were awarded the full amount they requested to the panel of investors during the WEA’s Shark Tank-like presentation of their business proposal.
“We got the initial funding but haven’t put anything into it yet,” Watson said. “We’re going to get a business license soon and hopefully get out some prototypes to see what works and what doesn’t.”
Hardy continues to work closely with the high schoolers to flesh out a solid plan.
Watson and Jones participated in the WEA during the 2017-18 school year with this business proposal and Watson enjoyed the class so much he signed up again for the 2019-20 class that got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I liked going through it the first time and had fun,” Watson said. “It taught me a lot about business and provided helpful advice for when I grow up if I want to start my own business. I know at least how to get it started.”
Along with business acumen, the program teaches students the process of launching a small company and all the details that go into it including paperwork and turning ideas into reality.
Watson’s second go-around he brainstormed a shotgun shell prototype with a tracer that indicates where it is shot. He was working with fellow classmate Robert Bice.
“We had to go through a lot more designing than we thought,” Watson said. “We’d have to change it to where it was different than others on the market.”
Watson feels the WEA program is beneficial to take simultaneously with school and helpful for anyone wanting to go into the business world.
“It also makes you good at presenting for investors at the end, which helped me because I wasn’t very good at that,” he said. “It helped me to present better and learn to get your ideas out there.”
Watson is a rising senior with plans to attend college after graduation but still hopes to use the knowledge gained through the entrepreneur program to launch his own business down the road.
“The program teaches you a lot and it’s very fun to go through,” Watson said. “I’ve learned it’s a little more work than I thought but all the work was worth it.”