Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday the Walnut Hill Water Authority received a grant to extend service in the Barron’s Bridge area. The grant was awarded last November, but work will begin soon.
WHWA general manager Robin East said the project is well underway with contracts being signed for work.
“They should start work next month,” East said.
Wednesday Ivey announced a $200,000 grant to provide public water to 86 households in south-central Tallapoosa County.
The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will be combined with a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded to the Tallapoosa County Commission by Gov. Ivey in 2019. In addition to providing public water service, the project will improve public safety with the installation of five hydrants in the area. The Alabama Department of Economic & Community Affairs (ADECA) announced the grant in November 2019 and East said then the project was much needed by residents in an area including Blueberry Road, Shady Valley Drive, Lakeview Drive, Lakeview Lane, West Ridge Drive, Sunset Lane, Pine Ridge Street and part of Barron’s Bridge Road.
“Several of the wells in the area they are currently using are bad,” East said in November. “Some of the wells I thought were good are bad too. This gets them water.”
The grant announcement said 60% of the people it will benefit have low to moderate income.
The Tallapoosa County Commission is helping to cover part of the match and East said the rest will be funded by the authority.
“It means more customers for us,” East said. “We are paying part of the match for this grant.”
Tallapoosa County District 4 commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt said she is proud to help bring water to the area. It is something she has done before with grants in the Buttston area and with the help of other commissioners in areas near Jacksons Gap several years ago.
“I would like to see everyone get water that wants water,” Thweatt said in November. “We got a great grant writer in Terry Ackoff. He has helped us with several other grants in Tallapoosa County.”
Thweatt said she was not the only one to work on the grant.
“I don’t want to take credit for it,” Thweatt said. “A lot of people put work into to getting it especially Robin East. I am happy they are getting it.”
Ivey said in a statement Wednesday she is happy to see water for Alabamaians.
“Public water is a service that many of us take for granted, but for some in rural Alabama, access to fresh water is a concern and often a struggle,” Ivey said. “I am thankful for programs like the Appalachian Regional Commission that provide funds to help Alabamians lead better and healthier lives. I am pleased to support this project.”
The WHWA will support public water service to the area, eliminating the need for 237 residents to continue to rely on often contaminated and unreliable private wells.