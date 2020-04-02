Work is now completed on a water line on Elkahatchee Road.
Alexander City water superintendent Eddie Futral said he was made aware of a small sinkhole due to a water line near the bridge on Elkahatchee Road over the weekend. The issue goes back nearly 20 years when the bridge was replaced crossing Elkahatchee Creek.
“(Tallapoosa) County replaced the bridge years ago,” Futral said. “Contractors were supposed to leave hangers so we could run the water line back across the new bridge, but didn’t.”
Futral said nearly two decades ago a city water department crossed the creek with a waterline instead of a bridge. The work left a section of pipe that was capped off.
“There was an issue with the cap,” Futral said. “The repair cut that section off where we left the roadway to cross the creek years ago. The cap leaked causing the area to wash out. The county has filled the hole with rip rap and crusher run.”
Futral said the area is just beyond the city limits and road repairs fall on the county but the water line is now fine.
Futral said, “It’s good to go.”