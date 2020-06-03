If town leaders get what they hope for in grant funding, the last area in the New Site police jurisdiction will get water in the coming years.
New Site councilmembers and Mayor Phil Blasingame have wanted water service in the Simpson Road area for a while and at Monday night’s town council work session, it appears they are one step closer to making it come to fruition.
“This has been promised to that area for some time,” Blasingame said. “To do it we will have to have some help.”
The Town of New Site is working with CDG Engineering & Associates’ Jeff Harrison who has helped on prior town water projects. Harrison’s first estimate in January was just over $1.3 million to serve 47 customers. After an April ride-through the area and considering a few things, Harrison trimmed the project estimate to $1 million.
“I would rather come in high to start with and be able to come down than come back later and say it will cost more,” Harrison said.
Some costs that were cut related to the removal of rock and replacement of material and Harrison realized he can utilize the town’s new stock of water meters from a previous water project. Harrison looked at the feeding water from two different directions to the area and determined feeding water from the tank in Goldville coming down Deer Trail would best suit the project.
“It is the best scenario,” Harrison said. “Coming off Goldville gives us a chance to turn the water over more in that tank providing better quality water. Another 40, 50 customers does that. It would more than double the customers on that tank.”
Harrison said he left $26,000 in the estimate to deal with rock so there could be additional savings and other savings could occur if contractors are allowed to place pipe over culverts for creeks instead of having to bore under them. The costs include 23,000 feet of 6-inch pipe and 11,000 feet of 3-inch pipe to service the 47 customers. The project includes several fire hydrants at critical intersections and high points in the area to allow fire protection and means to bleed air from the system.
Harrison said funds from a Community Block Development Grant (CBDG) from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) could be available for the project.
New Site has previously been awarded such grants for the senior center renovation and the medical clinic from the organizations but would wait for the next budget cycle to start any work.
Blasingame and councilmembers are discussing the feasibility of the project now to get funding and other issues figured out in hopes of starting work in the next year or so.
“We want to target (ADECA and ARC) again,” Blasingame said. “This is the No. 1 project. There is no No. 2.”