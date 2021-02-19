The New Site Town Council unanimously approved water rate increases across the board that will affect every customer of the town.
All base rates will increase and every customer who uses more than 1,000 gallons of water per billing cycle will see increases of 15%. The town engaged the Alabama Rural Water Association to look at water rates since the town had not looked at utility costs in several years. The conversation started when the accounting firm Jackson Thornton made a cost of services study presentation to the Alexander City City Council last year. New Site purchases its water from Alexander City.
“We want to be proactive instead of reactive,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “We hadn’t looked at rates in a long time. These changes are based on our audit and needs. It is not based on what Alexander City is doing or may do.”
Residential water customers in New Site will see base rates increase from $17.51 to $18. Goldville residential customers will see base rates increase from $20.66 to $21.00. All customers will see per 1,000 gallons rates increase by 15%. Currently residential customers pay $6.50 per 1,000 gallons. Beginning April it will increase to $7.48.
Increases will affect all customers. Base rates for businesses and agriculture will also increase about 3% and the per 1,000 gallons rate will also increase 15%.
New Site sells water to Daviston. The rates Daviston will increase to $3 from $2.25.
Late fees will increase to $10 and deposits for rental properties will increase from $100 to $125.
Blasingame said the council is not done with the issue.
“We will be able to look at it again in a year,” Blasingame said.
Blasingame said the town is working to close out grants it has received from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). Grants from ADECA have helped fund the health clinic, renovations at the senior center and more. ADECA grants have helped update lighting at the gym and install new heaters. Grants have also helped insulate portions of the fire department and install a HVAC system.
New Site is not resting on the grants.
“We are applying for grants to asphalt the walking track for the handicap and for seniors,” Blasingame said. “We applied last year and didn’t get it but we are applying again.”
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 1 meeting
• Approved payment to architect McKee & Associates in the amount of $12,124.26 for design work on the health clinic
• Approved monthly financial reports
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is scheduled for 5 pm. Monday, March 1.