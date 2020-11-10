Thomas Roberson says Veterans Day is about America.
“People don’t know how to appreciate it until they’ve been in some of these foreign countries,” he said.
Alexander City residents will know Roberson for his accounting career from which he is only semi-retired, he said.
“My daughter has taken over my practice and I still oversee it,” Roberson said. “I helped out with a three-year audit last week.”
Roberson’s military career, however, began when he enlisted in the Air Force straight out of high school. By the time he arrived in Germany in February 1946, both V-E and V-J Day had already passed.
“The war was officially over but all the papers had not been signed so it was still a combat area that I had arrived in,” he said.
While fighting had officially ceased, some of the more remote German towns hadn’t gotten the message yet.
“Our biggest job was letting them know the war was over,” Roberson said. “With German interpreters, we were able to do that.”
At the time Roberson hadn’t even reached adulthood yet. He celebrated his 18th birthday in Germany.
“Can you imagine some of these 17-year-old kids today walking down the street with an AK-47 on (their) shoulder and a .45?” he said.
A country boy, Roberson was already familiar with guns — he and his brothers often hunted their own dinner, he said. What he wasn’t prepared for were the people.
“You get out of basic training the war; you are indoctrinated and brainwashed,” Roberson said. “When we landed in Germany I was expecting everybody to be an atheist, evil, crazy.”
Instead, one of the first things he noticed upon arrival was a giant cathedral.
Indeed, Roberson found himself working on the behalf of German civilians.
“The Nazis had confiscated all property in Germany,” Roberson said. “No private citizen had any property. But it was still deeded in their name.”
Allied troops were tasked with returning these deeds to their rightful pre-war owners. As such, for some German civilians, American soldiers were often the bearers of good news.
“I made some good friends,” he said.
Serving also had its dark moments.
Roberson volunteered to sit in on the Nuremberg Trials, where Nazis were tried for war crimes during the Holocaust. Testimony got so disturbing at times that Roberson had to step out, he said.
“They were taking (Jewish prisoners’) skin and making lampshades out of them,” Roberson said. “You sit there and listen to that graphic, you get pretty well shook up.”
Roberson is one of six brothers. Five of them served in the military; four of them were in World War II. Thomas Roberson is the last surviving brother.
They were all blessed, however, to be able to return home after serving, Roberson said.
“We all returned home; we all got private jobs and I’m going to retire one day,” he said.