Walmart shoppers in search of Black Friday deals this holiday weekend should expect to get in line.
America’s largest retailer has announced a new, safer procedure for Friday in lieu of the usual mad scramble.
According to an October announcement by Walmart, “Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and health ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.”
The retailer will also be metering customers as they enter to avoid overcrowding and asking customers to keep to the right-hand side of the aisles.
Walmart has also spread out its deals this November to incentivize customers not to do all their shopping in one day. The store continues to encourage shoppers to take advantage of its website and curbside pick-up.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 prevention guidance, urging Americans to avoid travel and gatherings this for Thanksgiving and designating “shopping in crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving,” as a higher-risk activity.
Alexander City’s Walmart Supercenter is closed Thanksgiving Day. The store will open at 5 a.m. Friday for Black Friday deals.