One week from today voters get to prove the pen is mightier than the sword.
Alabamians must choose to vote either Democrat or Republican. To cast a ballot for Tallapoosa County Superintendent of Education, voters will have to choose a Republican ballot to decide between Nancy Hatcher and Raymond Porter. Unless someone else qualifies as an independent by the end of Tuesday, the winner will serve as the next superintendent.
In next week’s primary election, Republican voters also get to decide other offices at the state and local level. President Donald Trump does face opposition on the Alabama Republican ballot from Bill Weld.
Democratic voters will decide between Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigeig, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
Both Democratic and Republican voters will decide on a host of delegates to be voter representatives at the Democratic and Republican conventions.
Republican voters will make their voices heard in the heated race for U.S. Senator. Voters will decide between Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) is unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Republican voters will also decide between Greg Shaw and Cam Ward for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 1; Phillip Bahakel and Matt Friday for Court of Civil Appeals Judge Place 2; Melvin Hasting and Mary Windom for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 2; and Twinkle Cavanaugh and Robin Litaker for president of the public service commission.
Both Republican and Deomcratic ballots will have the Statewide Amendment No. 1. A yes vote means a voter wants to change the name of the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. A yes vote also means a change in how members are selected for the board. Currently state board of education members run by districts in Alabama. A yes vote will mean members will be appointed by the governor.
Both ballots will have proposed Local Amendment No. 1. A yes vote means there will be an establishment of road maintenance through a public corporation in Willow Point Estates and authorizes the assessment of fees in Willow Point for the maintenance of roads in Willow Point.
In contested races with more than two candidates a runoff election may be needed. In the primary if no candidate wins by plurality, or 50% plus one voter, a runoff election will be held. That if-needed election will be held March 31.
Candidates who win the Democratic and Republican primaries will face each other Nov. 3 in the General Election.
The deadline for registering to vote next week has passed but would-be voters have until March 16 to register for the runoff and Oct. 19 to register for the General Election.
Voters have until Thursday to request an absentee ballot for the primary election. It must be postmarked by March 2. Voters have until March 26 to request an absentee ballot for the possible runoff. It must be postmarked by March 30. And voters have until Oct. 29 to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 General Election and it must be postmarked by Nov. 2.
Not much has changed in polling locations for Tallapoosa County voters. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The biggest change is for voters in Alexander City. Once again voters used to going to the Alexander City Armory will need to go just up the road to The Mill Two Eighty due to renovations at the armory.
Other polling locations in Tallapoosa County are: Alexander City Housing Authority, Cooper Community Center, Duncan Memorial Community Center, Our Town Volunteer Fire Department, The Mill Two Eighty, the Alexander City Fire Department Station 2 at Lake Hill, Hillabee Baptist Church, Pearson Chapel Road, Hackneyville Community Center, Rocky Creek Baptist Church, New Site Town Hall, Eagle Creek Baptist Church, Dadeville Recreation Center, Manoy Voting House, New Paces Point Volunteer Fire Department, Union Community Building, Sardis Community Building, Reeltown Volunteer Fire Department, Tallassee City Hall, Wall Street Community Center, Pentecost United Methodist Church in Camp Hill, Mary’s Cross Road Voting House in Camp Hill, the Tallapoosa County Career Technical Center, Fellowship Baptist Church, the Daviston Community Center and the Jacksons Gap Volunteer Fire Department.