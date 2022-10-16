Bud Porch Center (copy)
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Bud Porch Center in downtown is currently owned by the City of Alexander City. The city council is considering selling the building to allow the development of a family-style restaurant that would brew craft beer.

Monday is the normally scheduled meeting of the Alexander City City Council but the most talked about item the city is dealing with is not on the agenda.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

