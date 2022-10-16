Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Bud Porch Center in downtown is currently owned by the City of Alexander City. The city council is considering selling the building to allow the development of a family-style restaurant that would brew craft beer.
Monday is the normally scheduled meeting of the Alexander City City Council but the most talked about item the city is dealing with is not on the agenda.
The possible sale of the Bud Porch Center for $100,000 to entrepreneurs wanting to create a sit-down restaurant that would serve beer brewed on site has stirred opposition, mainly from the neighboring First Baptist Church of Alexander City. But that debate will continue for at least another week.
“We will have a special called meeting next Monday,” Alexander City City Council President Buffy Colvin said. “We anticipate a number of people that want to be there and felt it best for it to be at a special meeting. I’m also not sure we will have a quorum for Monday’s meeting.”
The Bud Porch Center serves several entities. Mayor Woody Baird said temporary locations have been arranged until permanent ones develop if the center is sold. The nutrition center is downstairs and Baird said a temporary location has been located at Central Alabama Community College.
“It would be at the Collegiate Cafe temporarily,” Baird said. “That is an interim move. As soon as we get squared away funds wise, we are going to build them a permanent facility at the [Charles E. Bailey Sr.] Sportplex. That will play into the whole Sportplex thing, give us a small event center for birthday parties and such. It will be a multi use recreational facility that will have the senior nutrition center in it.”
