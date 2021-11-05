A boat, sunk low into the water, slowly floated onto the boat ramp at Wind Creek State Park, its crew barely visible behind the mound of trash on its bow. Among the refuse, a tire, dozens of bags, a few buoys and a refrigerator.
The Lake Martin Dock Company pontoon boat was the first to return and it had already proven the annual Renew our Lake cleanup a success.
“Some of that trash has been in the lake for a long time,” said John Thompson, the president of the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) and organizer of the spectacle. “It makes no sense to me why stuff like that would be in the lake. How did a refrigerator wind up on the shoreline?”
The buckets, baskets, foam mats and appliances were loaded into a backhoe before being deposited in a dumpster.
“If you find any more big items give me a call and we will go out there.” said Justin Falkner, vice president at Lake Martin Dock Company to Thompson.
“We haven’t found a whole lot of big items this year.” replied Thompson. “But I’ll call you or Towboat USA if we find anything.”
The largest item of the day was a refrigerator.
“Previous years we found tires and half sunk boats and all sorts of other stuff. This year not so much.”
This only proves that the cleanups have been working. After 18 years there's not a lot of litter left to find.
“After big rains the garbage flows in on the river,” said Thompson. “That’s where the small stuff comes from, the wrappers, bottles and cans. The large stuff, who knows? It was probably dumped by someone years ago.”
Lake Martin Dock Company wasn’t the only group out there. Students from Horseshoe Bend and Benjamin Russell High Schools came as senior leaders. They set sail in three boats and came back with piles of trash.
They were quick to show off the most interesting items, an ornamental flower pot, a tree growing out of polystyrene foam and a plastic tube containing a model of a dog heart infested with worms.
Volunteers from Alexander City Parks and Recreation picked up truckloads of trash along Alabama Highway 128 and volunteers from Russell Lands picked up 4.2 miles of litter along Alabama Highway 63 from Patriots Point gas station to U.S. Highway 280.
Thompson stressed the success of the day, despite the smaller amount of trash collected.
Two dumpsters were partially full by lunchtime, in previous years extra dumpsters would sometimes need to be ordered to account for the enormous amounts of garbage.
“It shows that all the work we have done over the past 18 years has made a difference,” said Thompson.
It is not too late to get in on the action -- on Saturday, everyone will have a chance to help cleanup the area around Lake Martin.
LMRA, with the help of Alabama Power and others, had supplies such as trash bags, trash pickers, water and snacks as supplies last at Wind Creek State Park Marina, the Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp, the Union Boat Ramp, Sigger's Grocery on Youngs Ferry Road, Big Fish Real Estate Group at Lake Martin on Highway 34 at Real Island. Bagged trash picked up Friday and Saturday from the lakeshore and roadsides near Lake Martin would be dropped at dumpsters at these locations too.
The Tallapoosa County Commission is also sponsoring Throw Away Day by providing dumpsters across the county for the disposal of items too large to fit into garbage cans. On Nov. 5-7 dumpsters will be at the Alexander City Annex at 395 Lee St. and on Nov. 8-9 dumpsters will be at the Reeltown Fire Department.
Certain items are not allowed to be disposed of in the dumpsters such as liquids including paint, paint thinner and pesticides; appliances with compressors such as air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers; tires; batteries; light bulbs; TVs; computers; propane tanks; and hazardous or medical waste.