Skilled and general volunteers are needed Saturday to help Coosa County tornado survivors with cleanup and repairing or installing roof tarps in Equality.
All skill levels are welcome. Volunteers are asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes and shovels to help move debris to the curbside. Volunteers will need to wear long work pants, closed-toe shoes, and work gloves. Volunteers under the age of 18 need to come with a parent/guardian.
Volunteers can meet at the Coosa County Volunteer Reception Center located at 664 County Road 18 in Equality. Work will be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
