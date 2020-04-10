First responders and medical professionals are in the line of fire facing the coronavirus pandemic and a group of anonymous volunteers in Dadeville wanted to show them just how appreciative they are for their dedication to their jobs.
Spearheaded by Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber board member John Buono, these grateful residents had seven signs made and installed around town reading, “Heroes Work Here.”
“Basically we wanted to recognize the local heroes we have,” Buono said. “A lot of people on the front line are still out exposed to the (coronavirus) every day doing what they do. They don’t get the option to work from home.”
Buono and his team installed the signs in front of the Dadeville Police Department, Dadeville Fire Department, Lake Martin Community Hospital, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Dadeville Elementary School, one on U.S. Highway 280 coming into town and one on Highway 49.
“As soon as we got the idea for the signs, we went out and procured them with the help of Wayne Knox and his wife, Candy,” Buono said.
Wayne Knox works with Premium Beverage and Nesquick sponsored the creation of the signs, which Candy helped design.
Wednesday morning before the storms rolled in, the volunteers got four signs set up and finished placing the other three Thursday.
“I was talking to a couple people about everything going on, and I said, ‘This too shall pass and something good will come out of this,’” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said. “This deal with the signs and congratulations is uplifting and that’s what we do here in this community.”
Smith feels this gesture and praise is indicative of the support the community members always show one another and he’s proud to be a part of that.
“(Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd) didn’t grow up here and he said this was just one more thing that made him glad to be involved in the community of Dadeville,” Smith said. “When they hung that sign, it touched him; it really did.”
He said Dadeville fire chief Anthony Wilkerson and staff at the hospital all had the same reactions.
“I’m humbled and have gone through a lot of emotions these past few weeks,” Smith said. “This just does my heart good and it will continue.”
When the coronavirus threat is over, Buono hopes the workers will either leave up the signs or take them inside as a constant reminder of the town’s support.
“We hope they leave the signs up as long as they feel relevant,” Buono said. “My opinion on all this is these people are always heroes, not just during the time of COVID-19. This will go away at some point, but these people work crazy shifts and hours and put their lives on the line away from their families all the time. So we will continue to recognize them after all this is over.”