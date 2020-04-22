The Tuskegee-Lee and Tallapoosa Baptist Disaster Relief teams rallied their chainsaw crews and headed to the hardest hit parts of Tallapoosa County to help clean up fallen trees as a result of Sunday’s storm.
The “yellow shirts,” as the volunteer group is often referred, completed six jobs Tuesday and have 21 more to do in Jacksons Gap, Manoy Creek and Point Windy. They will be doing assessments in Alexander City today.
Volunteers spent Monday assessing damage and began clearing debris Tuesday and drove as many as 300 miles around the lake to locate homes that needed assistance.
“The damage was scattered and not concentrated,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said. “The yellow shirts are out here helping clean up free of charge.”
Tallapoosa Coosa Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) president Stacey Jeffcoat said she was called to act Sunday evening following the storm and teamed up with the Baptist Disaster Relief teams, Lake Martin Area United Way and EMA to prepare a plan and assess area needs.
“VOAD is helping with the disaster coordination efforts,” Moran said. “There are many organizations in the county helping but everyone is coming through VOAD. We want to encourage safety for all volunteers instead of people just randomly going out, we want them to go through VOAD.”
VOAD set up relief gathering areas at Tallapoosa Baptist Association and at the United Way conference room to field calls and manage volunteers.
Tallapoosa Baptist Association chaplain James Smith said he was happy to host the gathering.
“We’re providing the support but they’re the ones out there doing it,” Smith said. “We’re just providing a place that is administrative and sending out teams from here.”
Each team had a “blue hat” leader to lead the charge and act as safety coordinator. Jimmy Peoples ran Tallapoosa’s relief team and Gary Kennedy led the Tuskegee-Lee crew.
“There are about three to five job sites as a time and we don’t know how long it will take at each site,” Peoples said at Tuesday morning’s briefing. “The Tallapoosa group is about 11 people and we will divide into two teams.”
Kennedy said the No. 1 goal is safety and encouraged his team to be careful on the job.
“If you’re unsure or don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it,” Kennedy told volunteers. “I’m not an expert but there are always other ways to do things. We’re teaching while we help.”
Peoples’ team started at Point Windy, which was hit harder than some other areas with two houses completely destroyed and several downed trees.
“Yesterday those trees were taken down with special equipment and today we (came) in and finished cleaning up,” Peoples said.
The Tuskegee-Lee group headed first to the Jacksons Gap area and will begin assessments in Alex City.
For assistance with yard cleanup, contact United Way at 256-329-3600 or call 211 so a team can do an assessment.
“Some of us have been doing this all our lives; some of us this is our first time out here,” Peoples said.
The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team is a group of volunteers that originated in the 1950s and is now an international organization. Alabama has one of the largest units.
“We couldn’t do what we do without volunteers,” Moran said. “It’s a blessing to have volunteers that step up and help.”