The parole hearing for an Alexander City woman whose baby died of meth inhalation in 2012 is about to be met with opposition.
Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), a victim's advocacy group, says it will protest Lindsay Nelson's parole to be determined by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole Wednesday as Nelson carries out her prison sentence for chemical endangerment of a child.
Camdyn Bolan was three months old when he died in a 2nd Street house from inhaling meth fumes, according to the autopsy. Camdyn's mother Nelson, who was present with several other adults at the time, was later convicted of the Class A felony.
"They had him in a house where they were smoking and cooking crystal meth in Alexander City," said Thelma Ford, Camdyn's paternal grandmother, after learning VOCAL would be protesting Nelson's parole. "I know they're protesting to give him a bigger voice than we could."
Nelson, whose 15-year sentence ends February 2028, was up for parole last year according to the Alabama Dept. of Corrections (DOC) though her hearing wasn't scheduled until Wednesday. The July 14 hearing falls one day after the parole board resumed its open hearings for the first time since March 2020 (hearings have been ongoing since May 2020 but without public attendance).
VOCAL, Alabama's largest victim's advocacy group, researches and protests at dozens of parole hearings each week, prioritizing the ones for criminals charged with domestic violence, sex crimes, murder and manslaughter.
"We usually go from the heart," VOCAL director Janette Grantham said. "I am a victim; my brother was murdered. I know there are certain things that victims want to say but they can't."
As for Nelson, "I would hope that she's learned her lesson and has been rehabilitated," Grantham said. "You know, they all 'find Jesus.' And frankly, I didn't know Jesus was lost. And maybe they have, but I don't believe every inmate in all state prisons has found Jesus."
Ford is also registering her opposition to Nelson's parole alongside Camdyn's six siblings, who range from 5 to 16 years of age.
"(Camdyn) was our sunshine," Ford said. "He never got a chance to do anything because of the negligence of his mother and the other adults that were in the house that night that were doing and cooking meth. It's a shame that somebody else's decision took away somebody else's opportunity, never gave them a chance because of selfishness."
Regarding the message she hopes to convey Wednesday, Ford added "(I hope) they get stricter on the sentencing for these children that are dying at the hands of their parents and everyone else."
Chemical endangerment, the crime of exposing ones child to a controlled substance, was added to the Alabama legal code in 2006 with meth laboratories in mind. The crime is a Class A felony if the child dies as a result.
Alabama remains the only state to specifically criminalize chemical endangerment.