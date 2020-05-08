Benjamin Russell art teacher Penny Adamson was shocked and honored when a police car rolled up to her house with lights flashing and sirens going. That police car, driven by BRHS school resource officer Brian Ray, escorted principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson, assistant principal Tracy McGhee and assistant principal Jason Deason to surprise Adamson as the 2019-20 Benjamin Russell Teacher of the Year.
“At first when I saw them pull up I thought oh how nice, they came by to say, ‘hey,’” Adamson said. “When they got out with flowers and the sign, I was so touched and humbled.”
Wilkinson describes Adamson as a person always smiling and happy and a teacher who does a fantastic job with her students.
“Students love her classes so much we actually have to limit the number of students at a time,” Wilkinson said. “She’s one of those people that says hey to everyone and just a great teacher and a great person.”
BRHS chooses a Teacher of the Month throughout the school year then the faculty votes for Teacher of the Year out of that group.
“I love, love, love my co-workers and administrators and teachers and just everything about Benjamin Russell,” Adamson said. “This meant a great deal to me.”
Adamson has been teaching for 20 years and held positions at Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools. For the last six years she’s worked part time at both Alexander City Middle School and Benjamin Russell. This was her first year at BRHS full time.
“It’s been great,” Adamson said. “I love high school. I love teaching that age — the relationships you build, they’ve got a sense of humor — it keeps me young and hip.”
This past year Adamson taught Visual Arts 1 and 2 and also worked with special education students, which Wilkinson said she does extremely well.
“I just love them,” Adamson said. “They’re super special to me. They’re my little babies and I built relationships with them.”
Having worked at varying grade levels, Adamson said she’s taught a lot of the same students multiple years in their high school careers.
“One cool thing is that most of my students I have had several times over,” she said. “I’ve taught at every school in the systems and a lot of kids I’ve had since third grade. They’ve grown up with me. I know just about every student’s face.”
While Adamson didn’t receive the normal celebration for this honor, Deason went on Facebook Live when they surprised her.
“I want it to be clear how much I appreciate Dr. Wilkinson and Mr. McGhee and Mr. Deason and Kelli Kelly who is no longer with us,” Adamson said as she got very emotional. “She’s the one who got me this job at the high school. She was always a cheerleader for me.”
Adamson is also disappointed at how the school year ended without having the opportunity to do the fun trips and projects planned or say goodbye to the seniors.
“It was awful; I cried for two days,” Adamson said. “We had so many grand plans and adventures to go on. I hate not having closure with my seniors. I’m really close with my seniors so that was really tough.”
While Adamson is humbled and doesn’t feel she’s gone above and beyond to earn this award, she reiterated the absolute love and dedication she has for her students.
“I don’t think I stand out,” she said. “I guess the only thing I can see is that it’s evident I love my kids. As far as my teaching ability, I feel unworthy. There are so many great teachers at Benjamin Russell and I see the how hard they work. I guess that’s why I’m so shocked; there are so many people I feel are more worthy than me.”
Adamson said the faculty at BRHS has taken her in as one of its own and she couldn’t be happier to be working there.
“I want them to know how much I appreciate the support and how much they make me feel part of the family every day,” Adamson said. “I feel blessed to work there. It’s a great school.”