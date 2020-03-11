Dadeville High School will not be taking trips to Chicago any time soon due to officials exercising caution against the coronavirus.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education canceled the high school’s choir plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago and gave conditional approval to Atlanta field trips.
“I’d rather they miss it then to get sick,” board president Carla Talton said.
Acting superintendent Casey Davis, who is filling in for Joe Windle, said the school system’s lead nurse, Tammy Templeton, and Windle both recommended canceling the trips to prevent illness.
College Board is also taking precautions as two conferences Dadeville High School teachers planned to attend and present at — A Dream Deferred: The Future of African American Education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities — were canceled due to the spread of the virus. Davis mentioned the trip getting canceled at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the City of Chicago’s website, there are 11 coronavirus cases in Illinois.
“We are exploring future opportunities to share the content from scheduled sessions via alternative formats, including virtual learning,” College Board’s website post said. “We will ensure that we feature content from sessions at future College Board convenings, including the addition of key sessions to our Annual Forum scheduled for the end of October in Las Vegas, Nevada.”
The school board agreed to approve future Atlanta trips with the condition to relook at them closer to the dates. There are six confirmed and 11 presumptive cases in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In other action, the school board:
• Went into executive session for an hour to expel a Horseshoe Bend School student who brought a gun to school last month. The student was expelled for a full calendar year starting the day of the incident and will receive mental health counseling, according to Davis.
• Approved giving Davis a supplement for his work as acting superintendent.
• Approved summer feeding programs for Horsehoe Bend and Reeltown. Dadeville will not hold a summer feeding program because its kitchen is getting renovated this summer.
• Reapproved its lease agreement for the Edward Bell Career Technical Center’s gym and ball field with the Town of Camp Hill
• Honored Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown Elementary schools for being named 2019 Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) Schools of Distinction. Both implemented intervention programs which improved state report card grades from 2018 to 2019.
“It’s all about the students and the teachers with the work they put in and we couldn’t do it without them,” Horseshoe Bend principal James Aulner said.
• Honored the school bus staff for passing its state department bus inspection with less than 1% of issues
• Congratulated Reeltown Elementary principal Ray Porter for winning the superintendent race. Board member Michael Carter commended Porter and his opponent Nancy Hatcher for both running clean campaigns.
“You were very good candidates and we couldn’t have been in a better situation with two finer people running,” Carter said.
• Heard from Dadeville parent Kevin Goodwin who asked for an update on the Dadeville football coaching search. Talton said the board will vote on a new coach at its special-called meeting Thursday.
“We are as ready for that as you are, Mr. Goodwin,” Talton said. “We have to have a recommendation before we can hire someone.”
• Paid its bills
• Approved its financial report