Five Alexander City students graduated from Princeton High School International this week in a Zoom commencement ceremony befitting the online school.
Students then gathered briefly for a photo op.
Princeton High School International, based out of Jehovah Jireh Ministries in Alex City, has been a virtual program since long before the pandemic, though the recent mass-adoption of the remote learning model certainly has drawn more interest in the program.
"It really has picked up," pastor and chancellor Dr. Rod Williams said. "We've got students coming in from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia."
The flexibility of the program attracts a range of students, Williams said, such as the children of parents who have to travel for work or adults who never finished high school. Students take both the typical high school course requirements and a few religious classes, including one that combines racial and religious studies called "Humanity Beyond Roots."
Because the modules are self-paced, students graduate all throughout the schoolyear, Williams said, with five to 10 ceremonies in a typical year.
Angie Cannon, 53, was the oldest student to graduate Tuesday.
"A year ago, I had gotten my life together," Cannon said. "So, I decided to go back to school. It's been 37 years."
At the time, Cannon's high school career had been derailed by early motherhood.
"I got pregnant when I was 15 years-old," she said. "I had my kids when I was 16. I had a set of twins. They were pre-term babies so I dropped out of school and I just never went back."
Last year, Cannon decided she wanted to get an associate's degree, but first, she would have to finish high school. She got her diploma in less than a year while continuing her job at cabinetmaker Wellborn Forest Products. In August, Cannon plans on pursuing a nursing degree at CACC.
Kiarra Hardnett, 25, also had a difficult high school experience as a teenager.
"When I was 18, my mama died in February and I was supposed to graduate in May," Hardnett said. "But I dropped out because there was just a lot going on at the time."
Hardnett started the program in May after struggling to fit CACC's GED program around working second shift at the Golden Flake plant in Birmingham. Being in the food packaging industry, Hardnett was deemed an essential worker.
"It was kind of hard for me getting off at 12:00 a.m., making it down (to Alex City) at 1:30 and getting back up at 8 o'clock to try to go class," she said.
Like Cannon, Hardnett said she was motivated by the opportunities she'd be afforded with a high school diploma.
"I saw what manual labor did to my parents," Cannon said, Hardnett nodding.
Hardnett plans to study medical assistance at Fortis College in Montgomery.