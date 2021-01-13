Reeltown elementary and high schools have extended virtual learning through Friday Jan. 22 due to a continued staffing issue, school administrators said.
Tallapoosa County Schools initially announced last week that Reeltown would be remote from Monday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 15. On Wednesday, the schools announced remote learning would extend another week due to "continued issues in the number of staff required to quarantine based on the current COVID-19 protocol," Reeltown Elementary School principal Lisa Hornsby said in a letter.
This is the first time this school year that any of Tallapoosa County Schools have gone remote due to the pandemic. Tallapoosa County Schools had one day of scheduled virtual learning on Jan. 4 following its two-week winter break to make time for professional development training for teachers and staff.
According to the school system's COVID-19 dashboard, four Reeltown Elementary employees have gone into quarantine since their return from holiday break, two of which tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve Reeltown High School staff members have gone into quarantine in that same time period, seven of which tested positive.
Last week, pre-Kindergarten through second-grade students were sent home with paper packets, while grades three through six were issued Chromebooks for virtual learning.
This week, "ALL students in grades K-6 will receive instruction virtually through Chromebooks," Hornsby said. "ONLY Pre-K students and those without reliable internet service available at home will receive alternative paper learning packets."
Chromebooks will be available for pick-up from Reeltown Elementary on Friday.