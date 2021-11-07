Next week, Gov. Kay Ivey will visit Sylacauga to dedicate the Veterans Honor Wall at Pinecrest Park.
Ed Jenkins, a member of the Disabled American Veterans Bill Nichols Chapter 13 whose name is etched into that wall, is asking Alexander City what ever happened to its observance of Veterans Day.
"I don't know of anything in this area that's going to happen down here on Veterans Day," the Purple Heart recipient said. "Well, they have a Christmas parade plus a Martin Luther King parade."
Some traditions have been halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, which used to be the main show on Veterans Day, will have a pared-down recognition for its residents Thursday morning. But according to Jenkins, some traditions weren't there to begin with. He doesn't ask for a full parade.
"I'd like to see just everybody turn out — maybe if they put a banner or a sign up," he said. "Welcome veterans to Alexander City, something like that. 'We appreciate our veterans from our area.' Sure would look nice."
As enthusiasm for Veterans Day wanes, so has the number of veterans. Seven percent of the U.S. population were veterans in 2018, down from 18 percent in 1980, according to U.S. Census data. The Department of Veterans Affairs expects that population to decrease by another 35 percent in the next 25 years.
"Vets ought to be recognized," Jenkins said. "Every time we turn around we talk about first responders. My personal feelings? There wouldn't be no first responders if it weren't for the vet. He or she responded years ago."
The Veterans Honor Wall ribbon cutting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. in Sylacauga. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.