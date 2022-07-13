The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksons Gap Police Department are seeking the public’s help in investigating a Saturday shooting.
The shooting left four people injured, one of whom, 15-years old, remains in critical condition in Children’s Hospital. Three other victims sustained minor injuries. The victims were part of more than 200 people gathered for ‘Gap Day’ organized by residents on Manoy Drive.
Investigators have arrested Laderain Marqueis Crayton, 21, and Markellis Keshawn Crayton, 25, both of Dadeville and charged them with four counts of first-degree assault. Both are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail until a bond hearing.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about other suspects.
“Investigators continue their search for evidence and witnesses and are now asking for assistance from the public to come forward if they were present during the time of the shooting,” the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. “They are also asking for any photos, video footage and any information on other suspects involved.”
According to court records Laderain Crayton was arrested in November 2020 for second-degree unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and was released on a $20,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.