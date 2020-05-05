Michael Goggans celebrated a milestone Monday at Russell Medical.
He is the first COVID-19 patient previously on a ventilator to be moved to a regular bed. Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace made his first trip to the second floor of the facility since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to join in the celebration — not only to celebrate the recovery of the retired Benjamin Russell coach but to celebrate with staff.
“It’s amazing,” Peace said. “He’s come a long way.”
The parade was complete with pom poms, signs and Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy dressed as the BRHS mascot to greet Goggans in the hall.
The first case of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County was reported March 19.
As the coronavirus was striking Tallapoosa County, Goggans entered Russell Medical through the emergency department and went straight to the intensive care unit (ICU). Goggans remained in the ICU at Russell Medical for several days after being taken off the ventilator. Monday, everyone celebrated Goggans’ recovery progress allowing Goggans to move out of ICU, a fact not lost on the staff who lined the halls of the second floor watching, cheering and praying for Goggans and the other patients at the hospital.
“The staff has worked hard with God to get him to where he is at,” Peace said.
Foy said all the staff played a role in not only Goggans’ recovery but working with all the patients at the hospital.
“There are a lot of unsung heroes in this fight,” Foy said. “There are not only doctors and nurses but there are therapists and others as well.”